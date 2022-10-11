ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

literock973.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
ITHACA, NY
Truck fire in Dryden under investigation

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
DRYDEN, NY
Second swastika found at Ithaca College

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — For the second time in a week at Ithaca College, reports of a swastika found on campus. President La Jerne Terry Cornish says a student reported to campus police Tuesday night that a swastika and other images were etched into the metal of the inside wall on the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca home invasion suspect gets more charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three more felony charges for the suspect of an Ithaca home invasion. Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten said Christian Little Paz, 36, of Ithaca, was indicted last week for the October 1st South Plain Street home invasion and subsequent car chase. In addition to the original felonies of first degree burglary and robbery, Little Paz is facing a second robbery charge, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell students share favorite Halloween candies

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — We’re in the midst of October, which means costumes – and candy. WHCU’s Matt Aceto asked Cornell students what they’re craving come Halloween. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on Ithaca’s Morning News.
ITHACA, NY
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY

