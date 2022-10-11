Read full article on original website
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
20-year-old suspected of stealing bong in Wayne County, arrested two months later
Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old Rose man was arrested for trying to steal another couple's "smoking bong" and cash in August. It happened outside the 104 store, located on Route 370 in the Town of Wolcott, investigators said. Police say the suspect, along...
Syracuse Police searching for suspect who shot man in the leg
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. Syracuse Police...
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident
MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica. Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours. Utica...
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
State Police investigated a personal injury crash involving two tractor trailers within a work zone on the Thruway in Onondaga County.
Salina, NY – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to a rollover crash involving two tractor trailers on I-90 in the town of Salina, Onondaga County. The crash occurred at mile marker 286.4, which is within a work zone. A preliminary investigation determined that...
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
The story of how a 33-year-old drop of blood landed a CNY man in jail charged with killing his inlaws
More than 33 years ago, a couple was found stabbed to death in their Vermont home. Police zeroed in on one man as a prime suspect: A then 46-year-old Central New York man who was married to one of the couple’s daughters.
UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
Man shot in face on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Wednesday on the city’s Near Westside, police said. The 28-year-old man walked into a store around 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Davis Street saying he was shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The man...
Truck fire in Dryden under investigation
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
26-year-old in hospital after being shot in the leg
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call at Rich Street and W. Onondaga Street at approximately 4:14 a.m. on October 15. According to police, when they arrived, Officers located a 26-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to...
