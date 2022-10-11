ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Syracuse Police searching for suspect who shot man in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. Syracuse Police...
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica. Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours. Utica...
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
Truck fire in Dryden under investigation

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
26-year-old in hospital after being shot in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call at Rich Street and W. Onondaga Street at approximately 4:14 a.m. on October 15. According to police, when they arrived, Officers located a 26-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to...
