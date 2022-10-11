Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley
Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Monongah on November 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Yanero. Sandy worked as a CNA at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well Nursing Home. She...
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
WDTV
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
One person flown to the hospital, another injured in I-79 crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Both northbound lanes of I-79 are closed in Lewis County due to a two-vehicle accident. The crash was called in around 1 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 87, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. West Virginia State Police says two people were taken to the...
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Buns
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Buns in Weston. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia man suspected of taking $21K from elderly woman, troopers say
A Gilmer County man is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person after an investigation that stemmed from a report made by a nursing home employee.
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Saturday on the Pitch
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Buckhannon-Upshur boy’s soccer ended their Saturday contest tied 1-1. Linsly traveled to East Fairmont to take on the Bees on senior night. The girl’s soccer team for East Fairmont defeated Linsly 3-0, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second. For East Fairmont, the win total for the season is now at 11.
WDTV
Bridgeport police warns of phone scam
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
WDTV
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
‘Sexy orange’: The biggest pumpkin at the NC State Fair is from … West Virginia?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest pumpkin at the North Carolina State Fair was grown in … West Virginia? Fair officials said Thursday that each of the top pumpkins weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds and the biggest tipped the scales at 1,461 pounds. That one was grown by Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West […]
Comments / 0