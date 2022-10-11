ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Springs, WV

WDTV

Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley

Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Monongah on November 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Yanero. Sandy worked as a CNA at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well Nursing Home. She...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Buns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Buns in Weston. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WESTON, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WDTV

Saturday on the Pitch

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Buckhannon-Upshur boy’s soccer ended their Saturday contest tied 1-1. Linsly traveled to East Fairmont to take on the Bees on senior night. The girl’s soccer team for East Fairmont defeated Linsly 3-0, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second. For East Fairmont, the win total for the season is now at 11.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police warns of phone scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
MORGANTOWN, WV

