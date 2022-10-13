Best Apple Prime Day deals LIVE — sales still available for MacBooks, AirPods and more

The second Amazon Prime Day event of the year is over, but that doesn't mean there aren't still Apple deals available. You can still find discounts on iPad, MacBooks, the Apple Watch range and AirPods.

Two of the best Prime Day Apple deals right now are $100 off of the MacBook Air M1 , $49 off the Apple Watch Series 8 , AirPods 2 for just $89 . These deals may not stick around for much longer, so we suggest grabbing them while you can.

So here are the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals you still can get right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals now

Shop all Prime Day Early Access Sale Deals

Let's start with the MacBook Air M2, which is the latest ultraportable from Apple and has a steep discount. Right now you can grab the MacBook Air M2 for just $1,049 on Amazon, which is $150 off . That ties the lowest price we've seen for this laptop.

The new MacBook Air delivers strong performance that beats most Windows laptops, thanks to Apple's M2 chip, and we saw over 14 hours of battery life in our web surfing test. So you're getting an unbeatable one-two punch of speed and endurance. Other highlights include a brighter display and sharper 1080p webcam.

MacBook Air M2 (256GB/2022/): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 just launched recently and it's already on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're looking to upgrade your Apple Watch or you're buying your first smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8 for $349 on Amazon is a great deal.

Based on our testing the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy. The latest model gets a skin temperature reader, low power mode and crash detection to make the top smartwatch around a tick better. But the design and watchOS 9 are what really make Series 8 shine, especially if you're looking to be more active and track your fitness.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): $399 $349 @ Amazon

You can currently get the standard 10.2-inch iPad for $60 off at Amazon , making it easier than ever to try out these popular tablets or upgrade your current model.

The 2021 iPad has an old-fashioned design, but that might be a good thing for some since it means you keep the Touch ID home button for simple unlocking and navigation. The display, battery and performance are still as good as ever too, meaning this will easily handle everyday tasks like browsing social media, playing games and streaming video. It's an ideal tablet to share as a family, or to use as a student for work in and out of class.

iPad 10.2" (2021/64GB): $329 $269 @ Amazon

They may no longer be the most recent model, but the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89 , is still worthwhile if you haven't yet adopted the wireless earbuds way of life.



As well as producing good quality audio, the AirPods 2 come with a lengthy battery life so you won't be caught unexpectedly without charge. You can also use them to summon Siri to help control your iPhone hands-free. They are super simple to set-up with other Apple devices, by just opening the case, but you can pair them like regular Bluetooth earbuds too if you want to use them with other devices. They're the ideal companion for anyone who owns an iPhone, iPad or Mac.



AirPods 2 (Lightning charging case): $159 $89 @ Amazon

If you need a streaming upgrade, then the Apple TV 4K for $109 will help you with that.

It and its accompanying remote will help you watch in up to 4K and 60fps, whether that's Apple TV-made shows like the wonderful Ted Lasso or something from the many other streaming services you can access through the little black box. There's also support for Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness, letting you play and work out with your big TV screen rather than your smaller phone, tablet or laptop.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $109 @ Amazon



The absolute best deal we've found on a MacBook so far this Prime Day is the MacBook Air M1 for $799 , which is $200 off of the list price.

It may still have Apple's old-fashioned design, unlike the newer MacBook Air M2 (also on offer, see below), but don't let that put you off this capable but efficient machine. With 256GB storage and a choice of Rose Gold, Space Gray or Silver, it's a practical choice for users who want the polished macOS experience without paying too much for power you don't need.

MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $799 @ Amazon

The small but mighty iPad mini is $100 off at Amazon right now, marking its cheapest ever price.

The 6th-generation iPad mini brought with it a fresh new design, with flat sides and no home button like the iPad Pro or iPad Air. With its fingerprint reader now in the power button, a potent chipset, a handsome 8.3-inch display and Apple Pencil support, you have everything you need in a tablet but in the most compact available format.

iPad mini (2021/64GB): $499 $399 @ Amazon

The original Apple Watch SE, on sale for $199 at Walmart , is one of the top Apple deals we've seen off of Amazon this Prime Day. This isn't the newly released Apple Watch SE 2022, but you still get a lot of smarts for your money with this version.

You can use the Apple Watch SE as your wrist-mounted notifications hub for your iPhone, or to track your fitness with its heart rate monitoring. You miss out on a few advanced features by picking this model instead of an Apple Watch 8 (also on sale, see below) or the new Apple Watch SE, but this is still a capable companion, particularly with this discount.

Apple Watch SE (1st gen, 40mm): $249 $199 @ Walmart

The latest iPad Air is down to $519 with the Amazon Prime-exclusive discount, which is $40 lower than Amazon's current lowest price for regular buyers.

Apple stuffed the same M1 chip from the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro/Air into the iPad Air 2022 , making it incredibly powerful for a tablet. It also boasts a 10.9-inch display, a 12MP front camera with Center Stage subject tracking and several lively color options, making it an ideal tablet for almost any type of user. That's why it sits at the top of our best tablets guide, and why this is not a deal to ignore.

iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 @ Amazon

The new AirPods Pro 2 just went on sale recently, but they're already seeing a discount for Amazon's October Prime Day. Right now you can pick up the AirPods Pro 2 for just $234 on Amazon . Granted, that's only $15 off, but it's the lowest price we've seen yet.

As you'll see in our AirPods Pro 2 review , these wireless earbuds offer even better noise cancellation along with volume controls added to the right stem. You also get immersive spatial audio support along with improved battery life. These are easily one of the best wireless earbuds around.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a great laptop, look no further than this MacBook Pro deal for October Prime Day. Right now you can snag the MacBook Pro 14-inch for just $1,599, which is $400 off . This is a great deal on an M1 Pro-powered system, even though we're confident that a M2 Pro upgrade is on the way this month.

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution.

Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

We absolutely love the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. As I wrote in our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review , this tablet has a world-beating Liquid Retina XDR screen that is up to 200% brighter than competitors — with a peak brightness of 1,588 nits. Combined with its high contrast ratio and dependable color output, I saw that the iPad Pro made some of my favorite movies (Midsommar and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) look extra-great. Oh, and the iPad's ever-growing multitasking tricks get even smoother on the M1-equipped iPad Pro, which is faster than we ever expected a tablet to get.

And this $200 off deal is especially great for the iPad Pro, as you'll need some of that extra cash to cut down on the price of the fantastic Apple Magic Keyboard, which is $344 for the 12-inch model .

Amazon has a lot of good Apple deals happening today, but the one item you won't find on sale at Amazon is the iPhone 14. In fact, Amazon doesn't even sell the iPhone 14. So here's a quick cheat sheet of what the top carriers are offering. As a reminder, you'll need to trade-in your old phone and/or sign up for eligible unlimited data plans to get these deals. The deals are applicable for all iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

iPhone 14: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

iPhone 14: free $300 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Not a fan of the AirPods, but still want a pair of buds that seamlessly pair with your iPhone? Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99 ($50 off), which is their cheapest price ever. In our Beats Studio Buds review , we found that they stayed put when we were exercising, walking, or even putting on a sweater — something most earbuds fail at. Make sure to check out our guide to Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro to see the differences between the two buds.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

So, if you're saying "I just saw the Apple TV 4K sales news," take a minute to realize that this sale just got better. As someone who absolutely loves the Apple TV 4K (2021) , I'm elated to have another reason to say "it just got less pricey." Originally marked down to $109, the Apple TV 4K is now $104 at Amazon .

And even though that's 4x the price of the Prime Day discounted Roku Streaming Stick 4K , some people will want this 4K streamer instead. Why? Because the Apple TV 4K is a lot faster, and tvOS is just cleaner than any streaming device OS out there. And it's got all the apps you could ask for. Plus, super-tight integration to Apple devices means it's silly-easy to listen to the shows and movies you stream on your Apple TV over all kinds of AirPods.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring: $35 $24 @ Amazon

Apple's AirTags are notoriously good at helping you find things. But beyond the privacy concerns there is one other catch. Actually latching an AirTag onto your devices isn't easy. These circular pucks need something like the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, $24 at Amazon right now, savings of 29% off the $35 MSRP.

Not all colorways are on sale right now, though. The California Poppy (above) and Meyer Lemon are both at $24 , while the Saddle Brown keychain is $29 ($6 off, savings of 17%).

Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro/iPad Air: $299 $267 @ Amazon

The Magic Keyboard (11-inch iPad Pro/Air) is now $267 @ Amazon , and this discount is more than welcome. Sure, that's a modest sale, 11% from its $299 retail price, but when this keyboard truly feels magical to use — and its discounts are rare — we'll take what we can get.

Using magnets, the iPad Magic Keyboard becomes the ultimate portable docking station for an iPad Pro or iPad Air (this model supports the 11-inch iPad Pro — 3rd, 2nd and 1st Generation, and 4th and 5th Gen iPad Air ). After quick and snappily docking the iPad onto the keyboard, it basically floats in the air, and you can adjust its angles, too.

16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 w/ M1 Pro: $2,449 $2,099 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 is one of the best MacBooks on the market, and right now Amazon is knocking roughly $500 off the price of a new one packing an M1 Pro chip.

In our MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch) review we praised Apple for revamping the design and adding much-needed features like a 1080p webcam, more ports, and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display. Sure, it's not 4K, but HDR support and thin bezels make this screen a joy to edit images or video on. If you've had your eye on one, now's a great time to buy now that Amazon is selling a 16-inch 2021 Pro for $2,099 (down from $2,499) with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

If you do, right now you can get 18% (or roughly $60) off a new 64GB iPad 2021 in either Silver or Space Grey. There is a smaller but meaningful discount available if you buy the cellular-compatible version, but unfortunately it looks like Amazon's not put the higher capacity 256GB model on sale (yet?)

In our Apple Watch 8 review we lauded the smartwatch for improving on the battery life of its predecessors and offering new features (like skin temperature readings) while maintaining the same great design and display. With watchOS 9 driving it, this is one of the best Apple Watches you can buy.

In our iPad mini review we celebrated the 6th-generation iPad mini for its fresh new flat-edged design that makes the gorgeous 8.3-inch display really pop. Plus, it packs With its speedy A15 Bionic processor, excellent front-facing camera and great battery life it's built for keeping you entertained on the go. Plus, it supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil!

MacBook Air M2 2022 (256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a new MacBook and prize portability and battery life over raw power, consider picking up the latest Air now that the MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon . That's $150 off the usual $1,200 price tag for this laptop, making this one of the best deals on a 2022 M2 Air we've seen yet.

This 2022 Air comes with 25GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, which is enough for basic web browsing and productivity tasks. It should last you through a workday with no trouble, too, since it demonstrated over 14 hours of battery life in our web surfing test. The 1080p webcam up front is nice to have, too, and don't worry about the notch-like camera housing which dips down from the top bezel -- you'll quickly get used to it.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: $129 $115 @ Amazon

Thinking of making the switch from a MacBook to an iMac or even a Mac mini? Then you'll need a proper keyboard to go along with your new desktop computer. The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is $115 on Amazon as well as one of the best keyboards for Mac. However, if you want a bit more room on your desk, the more compact Magic Keyboard is also on sale but with less of a discount.

The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Trackpad features scissor switches under each key to help optimize key travel. Their smaller size also helps make this full-size keyboard more portable. However, the best part of using a keyboard specifically designed for Mac is that you won’t have to remember that the Windows key is actually the Command key when using keyboard shortcuts.

If you find yourself working with spreadsheets or editing photos, a mouse can do wonders for your productivity. Apple’s trackpads are second to none but using a mouse will give you even more control over your mouse cursor. The Apple Magic Mouse is $74 on Amazon and this mouse gives you the best of both worlds as it features a multi-touch surface. This way you can navigate with your mouse while doing simple gestures like swiping between web pages or scrolling through documents using your finger.

The Apple Magic Mouse is wireless, rechargeable and its design allows it to smoothly glide across your desk. Although you still have to flip it over to charge, its long-lasting internal battery can last about a month (or even longer) between charges. When it comes time to charge the Apple Magic Mouse, you can use the provided woven USB-C to Lighting Cable. It also works with the best iPads .

AirPods 2 w/ Lightning charging case: $159 $89 @ Amazon

If you need a pair of headphones and you want some of the best wireless earbuds at a discount, don't miss the fact that Apple's AirPods 2 are on sale @ Amazon for $89 .

That's a 43% discount that knocks roughly $70 off the price tag, and you'll be getting a great pair of wireless earbuds tailor-made for use with your iPhone or Apple Watch. They deliver great sound quality and excellent battery life, plus you can use them like regular Bluetooth earbuds if you care to pair them with other devices.



If you're in the market to upgrade your streaming experience and like what's on offer in Apple's ecosystem, don't miss this chance to pick up an Apple TV 4K for $109 @ Amazon .

That's roughly $70 off this great little streaming box that can deliver whatever you want to watch at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. It doesn't just stream Apple shows, either --- you can Netflix, Hulu, and just about any other streaming app on the device. Plus it supports Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness, letting you play Apple Arcade games at 4K and work out with your big TV screen rather than your smaller phone, tablet or laptop.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $109 @ Amazon



Sure, it's not the brand-new Apple Watch SE 2022, but in our Apple Watch SE review we praised this smartwatch for its large, responsive screen and classic design. You miss out on a few advanced features by picking this model instead of an Apple Watch 8 (which is also on sale right now) or the new Apple Watch SE, but this is still a capable companion, particularly with this discount.

Apple Watch SE (1st gen, 40mm): $249 $199 @ Walmart

We interrupt our usual stream of Amazon deals to show you a good one from the Walmart Rollbacks event: the original AirPods Pro for $169 .

These aren't the newly announced model, but the first-gen AirPods Pro still offer great noise cancelling and audio, with Adaptive EQ and a Transparency mode to let you listen through the ANC when you need to. It also comes with a wireless charging case that lets you get 24 hours total battery life from the buds, with the case also being compatible with MagSafe charging accessories.

If you want the Mac laptop experience for the least amount of money, the MacBook Air M1 will deliver that. It may not have updates to its design or chipset like the MacBook Air M2 has, but it's still powerful and has amazing battery life. It also comes in your choice of three colors.

If you like the sound of watching your Apple TV shows, and those from other streaming services, in crispy 4K and at a smooth 60Hz, then that's exactly what this little box offers. It also comes with a much-improved Siri remote, and support for Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness too.

If you need some wireless earbuds but aren't a fan of AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro for $159 could be the ideal iPhone companion instead.

While it may not have an Apple badge, the Beats Fit Pro use the same tech as the AirPods, allowing for easy pairing with and switching between Apple devices. They also offer the same great sound and active noise cancellation, only with wingtips so they will stay secure in your ears even during vigorous workouts.

Yesterday saw Apple's AirPods Pro 2 drop down to $234, a small discount but still the largest one the new buds had enjoyed thus far. Today that price has dropped even further, and a pair of AirPods Pro 2 will now cost you $223 on Amazon . That's $11 less than yesterday, and $26 off the total MSRP.

The latest generation AirPods Pro haven't been around for very long, but they are some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy. As noted in our AirPods Pro 2 review , you get world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos, 6 hours of battery life, support for Siri voice controls and more. All bundled in a charging case, with Qi support, that can boost your total listening time to 30 hours.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $223 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a brand new iPad, don't forget that the 5th generation iPad Air 2022 is now $518 for Prime Day . That's $81 below the normal price, and gets you the 64GB Wi-Fi-`only model in one of five different colors.

In our iPad Air 2022 review we declared that this is a new standard for tablets — showcasing just how good this particular iPad is. Performance is powered by Apple's M1 chip, offering performance that is almost on par with the iPad Pro. Plus it's all packed into a thin, elegant design with a sharp, colorful display. Our testing also clocked the battery in at over 10 hours, further cementing this as the best tablet money can buy.

Apple iPad Air 2022: $599 $518 @ Amazon

We’ve mentioned the Apple TV 4K previously in our liveblog, but if the $109 price tag is a little steep for you, there is another option. The Apple TV HD is available for $79 right now at Walmart.

You won’t be able to stream in 4K, but if you don’t mind that limitation, you’ll have $30 back in your pocket — which could go towards a few TV shows or movies in the Apple TV app.

Like most Apple products, it can be hard to find sales on the Mac mini, which is why this $20 discount doesn’t go amiss: the Apple Mac mini with M1 is $679 at Amazon right now. If you’re not a MacBook person, you can still get the super performance of the M1 chip with the Apple Mac mini.

In our Apple Mac mini with M1 review , we called the device “shockingly good for the money” due to its fast performance and great software support. If you pick one up, we doubt you'll be disappointed.

With a beautiful screen, great performance, and almost 12-hour battery life, this is the best tablet for those on a budget. Saying that goes double now that you can get it for $60 less than its usual asking price. Just check out our Apple iPad 10.2 review for the full lowdown.

Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe: $59 $29 @ Woot

We’ve found a deal on an excellent Apple accessory at Woot, a subsidiary company of Amazon. The Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is $29 at Woot while stocks last. It’s the perfect addition for your iPhone: when your wallet and phone are combined, that’s one less thing to remember to grab when you’re leaving the house.

The wallet is crafted from European leather and has space for 2-3 credit cards. Just note that this version of the wallet does not support Find My, so you'll have to find it the old-fashioned way if you lose track of it.

These Beats headphones have just crashed to half price, which is excellent to see. Their biggest selling point is their battery life: you can get 2 days of wireless listening out of these cans with their 40-hour battery life. Plus, 5 minutes of charging will get you enough juice to listen for 3 hours.

With a bass-forward sound profile, these headphones are perfect to rock out to. Grab the Beats Solo3 for $99 at Amazon .

An example of how you can save by buying in bulk, you can currently get a 4-pack of AirTags for $94 at Amazon , which works out to about $24 per AirTag. Meanwhile, a single AirTag is $28 at Amazon at the moment. So if you want a bunch of AirTags to help you keep track of your stuff, this 4-pack is the way to go.

In our Apple AirTag review , we praised the device for its accuracy and ease of use. It's the best keyfinder to use if you have an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Leather Case with MagSafe: $59 $24 @ Amazon

Here’s another great deal on an excellent Apple iPhone accessory at Amazon. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini Leather Case with MagSafe is $24 at Amazon , which is less than half price if you go for the midnight color option. It’s the perfect addition for your iPhone 13 Mini and quickly snaps into place for a snug fit without adding bulk.

The case is crafted from soft leather and has built-in magnets for MagSafe and Qi-certified wireless charging . Other color options are available, including dark cherry, golden brown, wisteria, and sequoia green, but only the midnight (black) option is discounted to $24.

Beats Fit Pro Kim Kardashian: $199 $179 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of active lifestyle wireless earbuds, but aren't a fan of AirPods Pro 2 for workouts or the color options of the Beats Fit Pro , the Beats Fit Pro by Kim Kardashian for $179 could be the ideal exercise companion for you.

The reimagined Beats Fit Pro come in three neutral skin tone colors, but only Moon (light), and Earth (deep) color options have a 10% discount at Amazon — Dune continues to be on sale at $199.

While it may not have an Apple badge, the Beats Fit Pro use the same tech as the AirPods, allowing for easy pairing with and switching between Apple devices. They also offer the same great sound and active noise cancellation, only with wingtips so they will stay secure in your ears even during vigorous workouts, and are our top recommendation in the best workout headphones .

Belkin MagSafe Duo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger: $99 $75 @ Amazon

This Belkin 2-in-1 Duo Wireless Charger is $75 on Amazon in white , or $79 in black, saving you between 20 and 24% on the $99 list price depending on your preference.



It's compatible with iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, 12, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation) devices. It automatically attaches to the right point on the iPhone and provides up to 15W of charging power, and is a great alternative Apple's own own MagSafe charger.

The Apple AirPods Max are the company's premium, retro-style headphones, and rank as one the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, competing with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700 . Thanks to the superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max offer one of the best audio experiences out there.

Sitting at its lowest price point in 30 days, you can scoop up the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/45mm) on sale for $379 on Amazon . That’s a pretty impressive $50 off one of the best smartwatches on the market if you’ve already secured a Prime membership.

We’ve reviewed the Apple Watch 8 and notable differences between the 7 and 8 are impressive skin temperature sensors, low power mode, and (finally) battery life that extends beyond 36 hours. A new crash detection feature has been made possible with upgraded motion sensors, and this model boasts a slightly larger display than its 41mm counterpart.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review , we rated them as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. There are some notable amped-up features like intelligent noise cancelation and Dolby Atmos sound, plus marked improvements to battery life, touch controls, and hands-free Siri.

It’s uncertain whether this price will drop any further, so today could be the day if you’re hovering over the buy button.

Great news for storage hoarders, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is on sale for $998 during the Prime Day sales, which is a steep price drop of $200. This deal is not to be sniffed at. As a fitness writer, I am often searching for plenty of storage options with my devices, and the 256GB available on the iPad Pro could be just the ticket.

With a 12.9 liquid retina XCR screen, ultra-wide camera, and thunderbolt port designed for connection to fast external storage and docks, you’re in safe hands if you upgrade this Prime Day.

Hi there, I'm Tom's Guide senior editor Henry T. Casey and I'm running this live blog for the next hour or so. And, yes, we just recently talked about the 2-in-1 version of this wireless charging stand. But since this better version, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for $139 at Amazon , I had to bring it up. Why do I have to? Well, because this is the device I use to charge my iPhone 12 Pro Max, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 every night. And just last night, I used it as a stand for watching a YouTube live stream as I fell asleep. It's proven a reliable part of my day, and it's elegant too.

We love it — as we said in our iPad mini review — because Apple finally deemed the mini worthy of the flat-edged design you see on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. On top of its A15 Bionic processor, Apple managed to pack over nearly 11 hours (10:56 on the TG battery test) into this tiny tablet. Oh, and it's also got Center Stage for tracking you on video conference calls, so you always stay in the middle of the frame (you can turn that off if you'd rather not). Oh, and it also supports Apple's superior 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which snaps to the flat edge.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case: $219 $169 @ Best Buy

I just discovered something odd. Amazon doesn't sell Apple's HomePod smart speakers. I found this out while looking for good Apple deals outside of Amazon, where I found a bundle that combines the HomePod mini and the AirPods Pro for $269 at Best Buy . But then I found that you don't need to buy the HomePod mini to get that $50 savings off of the AirPods Pro (not the new AirPods Pro 2 , I should note).

That said, the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $169 at Best Buy is definitely a deal worth talking about. This older model (which I myself actually own) is still pretty good, and they're $50 off at Best Buy. Oh, and at $169, they're $80 less than the new AirPods Pro 2. Oh, and Amazon doesn't even have stock of this AirPods Pro either, so you should grab them while you can.

Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount: $40 $34 @ Amazon

Looking down at your iPhone is one of the most dangerous things you can do while driving. If your car doesn’t have CarPlay, then mounting your phone on your dashboard is a great alternative and right now, the Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount is on sale for $34 at Amazon .

The Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount uses Apple’s own MagSafe technology to let you securely and easily mount your iPhone to the vents on your car’s dashboard. This car mount also lets you quickly swivel between portrait or landscape mode for a wider view. Belkin has even included cable management in the design of its car vent mount so your charging cable is out of the way but always within reach.

HumanCentric Vertical MacBook Stand with Integrated Hub: $140 $120 @ Amazon

If you want to connect your MacBook to a monitor, a vertical stand can help free up some space on your desk. However, what if you also want to connect other devices to it while docked? The HumanCentric Vertical MacBook Stand with Integrated Hub is $120 on Amazon and it has plenty of ports for all of your devices.

With HumanCentric’s vertical stand with integrated hub you can dock your MacBook and connect it to a monitor using USB-C or HDMI. There’s also an SD and microSD card reader, a headphone jack and even a gigabit Ethernet port. As this dock has ports on both sides, you can hide some of the cables in the back while leaving several USB ports and the card reader accessible on the other side. HumanCentric’s Vertical MacBook Stand with Integrated Hub works with both the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air.

According to our MacBook Air M2 review , the new model delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price. The M2 chip is lightning fast and our web-surfing test saw over 14 hours of battery life. So you're getting a killer one-two punch of speed and endurance. Other highlights include a brighter display and sharper 1080p webcam.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring: $35 $19 @ Amazon

Price drop alert! This Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring is now just $19 on Amazon , down from the original price of $35, in the Poppy or Meyer Lemon colors. The Saddle Brown keychain is $29 ($6 off, savings of 17%).

Apple's AirTags are notoriously good at helping you find things, but actually attaching them to items — like keys — isn't always easy. You need something to slip the circular puck into, like this handy leather key ring designed by Apple.

Not everyone is a fan of AirPods. For a pair of buds that seamlessly pair with an iPhone, we like the Beats Studio Buds, now on sale for $99 . That's $50 and matches its lowest price ever.

In our Beats Studio Buds review , we were impressed by getting active noise cancellation at such an affordable price (which is now even cheaper with this deal). We liked the compact design and how they stayed put when we were exercising, walking, or even putting on a sweater — something most earbuds fail at. Make sure to check out our guide to Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro to see the differences between the two buds.

The iPad Air 2022 is now $519 , which is $81 and matches its lowest price. With this deal, you'll get the 64GB Wi-Fi-`only model in one of five different colors.

In our iPad Air 2022 review we declared that this is a new standard for tablets — showcasing just how good this particular iPad is. Performance is powered by Apple's M1 chip, offering performance that is almost on par with the iPad Pro. And it's all packed into a thin, elegant design with a sharp, colorful display. Our testing also clocked the battery in at over 10 hours, further cementing this as the best tablet money can buy.

The MacBook Air M1 is on sale for $799 , which is $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen.

It may still have Apple's old-fashioned design, unlike the newer MacBook Air M2 (also on offer, see below), but don't let that put you off this capable but efficient machine. With 256GB storage and a choice of Rose Gold, Space Gray or Silver, it's a practical choice for users who want the polished macOS experience without paying too much for power you don't need.

And now for something completely different: the Razer Kishi is available for $44 at Amazon . It's entirely possible that the Razer Kishi isn't what immediately comes to mind when you think about Apple accessories, but I would argue that it should be.

For those who aren't familiar with it, the Kishi is a mobile game controller mount. Essentially, it turns your iPhone into an ersatz Nintendo Switch . From there, you can play a variety of Apple Arcade games, or stream titles via Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now . In other words, this $44 accessory can turn your iPhone into a full-fledged handheld gaming console. It usually retails for $100, and it's worth the full price, so this is quite a deal.

Just be aware that the Kishi has since been somewhat superseded by the Razer Kishi V2 . However, the older version (which is the one on sale) is just as good for playing games; the buttons are just a little less tactile, and the mount is a little harder to open and close. Evaluate accordingly, but in our estimation, those are minor sacrifices to make for such a steep discount.

To be scrupulously fair, the Beats Studio3 headphones aren't just Apple accessories. However, there's an undeniable link between the Beats and Apple ecosystems, and the Beats Studio3 is currently available for $169 at Amazon . That's a 51% discount compared to its usual (frankly exorbitant) $349 price.

In our Beats Studio3 review , we praised the device's noise cancellation features and comfortable fit, although we noted that it costs entirely too much for what it offers. Now that it's available at a more reasonable price (for a limited time), the Studio3 headphones might be worth the money.

AirPods 2 w/ Lightning charging case: $159 $89 @ Amazon

At this stage of the game, there aren't really any new Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day. The sale is winding down, and pretty soon, everything will go back to its normal price. Before it does, you can still get the Apple AirPods 2 for $89 at Amazon . These are not the latest-gen AirPods, and they're not the Pro model. But they are available at a 43% discount, and they're still excellent earbuds in their own right. If you're looking for easy connectivity with Apple devices and strong sound quality, these are perfectly good for the price. If you have to have the latest model, however, you'll have to wait for a more substantial sale on the Apple AirPods 3 down the road.

As we close out our Prime Day Apple deals coverage, we'll highlight a deal that we've discussed once before: the Apple TV 4K for $140 at Amazon . This excellent device has one of the cleanest interfaces of any streaming box, and is especially useful for consumers who have purchased a lot of music, movies and TV shows via the Apple ecosystem. While the device's hefty $179 price is usually a deterrent, it's much easier to recommend at $104.

That's all for our Amazon Prime Day Apple deals coverage. We hope you found what you were looking for - and if you didn't, hold tight until Black Friday . There should be some even better bargains then.

So the Amazon Prime Early Access sales event is over. But there are still Apple discounts to be had on Amazon and beyond, likely as we start drawing nearer to Black Friday; it's not less of a day of discounts and more several weeks of impressive sales.

Stand out discounts right now can be had on the MacBook Air M1, which is still a great laptop, the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods 2. We suggest you jump on these sooner than later, as we don't think they'll stick around for much longer this week.