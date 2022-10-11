ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
BBC

The DIY gadgets that could keep your energy bill down

Hidden in an attic in Chester, a tiny computer constantly downloads local weather data from the internet and uses it to save a homeowner money. The gadget, no more than a handful of circuit boards and wiring in a small plastic case, is connected to a gas boiler. When it's warm outside, it turns the boiler flow temperature down as less energy is needed to heat the building. This is known as weather compensation.
Shelley Wenger

Six Tips to Declutter Your Home

Too many people live in clutter. They have things all over their home or apartment, making it seem smaller than it needs to be. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can make a few small changes, and it could make a big difference in your life.
The Independent

8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless

Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
thespruce.com

How to Pick a Front Door Color, According to Experts

Choosing a front door color for your home is no small decision. "Selecting your front door color is super important as it reflects the personality of you and your home," notes Tracy Morris of Tracy Morris Design. But with a world of colors to choose from, it can be daunting...
CNET

My Favorite Gadget Purchase of 2022 Is Back on Sale for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My recent move out to the suburbs meant inheriting an in-ground sprinkler system, which was great -- except for the ancient controller to which it was connected. Despite religiously following the instruction manual and "programming" it through a variety of tiny buttons -- not unlike a vintage 1980s VCR -- the thing would still fire the sprinkler heads at completely random times. I couldn't figure it out -- the clock was correct, the watering times were correct, but the actual sprinklers would turn on three or four hours later. I was resigned to running it manually during the day and losing some of the water to the sun's evaporation.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Taste Of Home

How Often to Water Succulents

Do you love the look of a brightly colored kalanchoe or zebra plant? These plants come under the variety of succulents, which offer eye-catching varieties that grow with leaves of soft greens and shiny surfaces, spiky shoots or compact rosettes. Succulents are great as houseplants; however, it can be hard...
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
architizer.com

Architectural Drawings: Glorious Glass Gable Architecture in Section

The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission and hurry — the Main Entry Deadline of October 21st is fast-approaching. Roofs are one of the most defining...
decoholic.org

Clean Bathroom Hacks: How to Clean Your Bathroom In 5 Minutes

Of all the simple pleasures of life, a clean bathroom is up there with anything you can think of really. The problem is, the bathroom is arguably everyone’s least favorite room to clean. That’s especially the case if you are strapped for time. So, how can you keep things...
Daily Mail

DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island

A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
INTERIOR DESIGN

