ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutqfm.com

Parkland trial live updates: Nikolas Cruz spared death penalty

(PARKLAND, Fla.) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been spared the death penalty and sentenced to life in prison by a Florida jury for carrying out the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives. Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first-degree...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy