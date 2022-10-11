ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fantasypros.com

Erickson’s Week 6 Rankings & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 6. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
fantasypros.com

Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)

Here are my top takeaways from Week 5 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 6. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, James Conner impacting Week 6 waiver wire pickups

Every Monday, fantasy football owners try to pick up the pieces of what occurred the previous day. This past Sunday, we saw running backs Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, and James Conner exit their respective games early due to injuries. Between the three backs, Penny's injury is the most serious and will have a big effect on Week 6 waiver wire pickups.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox affecting Week 6 rankings

Fantasy football owners are turning the page to Week 6 and planning their latest waiver-wire pickups on some of the injuries we saw last week. Two particular players who have the interest of many fantasy owners are Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, who both failed to suit up due to injuries. If both miss a second-straight week, it will affect the Week 6 RB and TE rankings and force fantasy owners into some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

FanDuel Picks Week 6: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 6 features a solid 11-game NFL DFS main slate on Sunday afternoon that starts at 1 p.m. ET. Our Week 6 FanDuel lineup will feature a trio of young running backs with favorable matchups and a QB-WR stack in Seattle that is beginning to find some rhythm. Going with a value sleeper at QB allows us to spend elsewhere and still have a high ceiling.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6

If you thought that the Colts vs. Broncos "Thursday Night Football" matchup was hard to watch, just wait until you see what the NFL has in store for us in Week 6. A week after the two low-ranking AFC offenses fought to 12-9 overtime finish with zero touchdowns scored, Amazon Prime Video has a matchup of two low-ranking NFC offenses teed up for Week 4.
ng-sportingnews.com

Dolphins vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6

Sitting alone in first place in the NFC North, the 4-1 Vikings look to notch their third-straight victory as they head south to face a Tua Tagovailoa- and Teddy Bridgewater-less Dolphins bunch on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m. ET, FOX). The Dolphins try to remain afloat in the AFC East and wild card standings as they aim to avoid their third-straight loss after starting the season 3-0.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, Drake London, more impacting Week 6 waiver wire pickups

The injuries kept coming for fantasy football owners, with wide receiver and tight end squarely in the crosshairs this past Sunday. Star pass-catchers Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, Drake London, and Pat Freiermuth all exited their games early and figure to miss some practice time this week. These injuries could have a domino effect on Week 6 fantasy rankings and waiver wire pickups.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Jaylen Waddle, Dalvin Cook among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 6

The byes are finally upon us, and coupled with injury issues, plenty of fantasy football teams will need upgrades at virtually every position over the next couple of months. Waiver-wire pickups can only get you so far, and for some, trades are the best option. Crafting the right deal with a willing partner isn't easy, but it all starts with identifying the right buy-low, sell-high candidates. Fortunately, the experts at FantasyPros are here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 6 Stock Watch that includes Jaylen Waddle, Miles Sanders, Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon III, Diontae Johnson, and Brian Robinson Jr., among others.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa affecting Week 6 QB rankings

Quarterback has seen plenty of injuries this season, none more devasting to fantasy football owners than Dak Prescott's Week 1 thumb injury and none more publicized than Tua Tagovailoa's Week 4 concussion. Heading into Week 6, both QBs are on the wrong side of "questionable," which will have an effect on fantasy rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

