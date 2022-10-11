The Washington Eagles and Lowell Cardinals may meet on Friday afternoon in the Battle of the Birds, but only one team will be traveling by air. With quarterback James Mertz expected to return from a knee injury he suffered in a Sept. 23 win at Oakland, Washington (5-1, 2-0 Academic Athletic Association) likely won’t hesitate to throw throughout Friday afternoon’s game, which is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO