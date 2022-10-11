Read full article on original website
SF High School Football Week 8 Preview: The Battle of the Birds
The Washington Eagles and Lowell Cardinals may meet on Friday afternoon in the Battle of the Birds, but only one team will be traveling by air. With quarterback James Mertz expected to return from a knee injury he suffered in a Sept. 23 win at Oakland, Washington (5-1, 2-0 Academic Athletic Association) likely won’t hesitate to throw throughout Friday afternoon’s game, which is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
San Francisco’s Biggest Football Game Comes With an Unusual Twist This Year
San Francisco’s biggest high school football game returns Friday night with a twist — the underdogs are now the favorites. Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Fightin’ Irish often find themselves playing second fiddle to archrival St. Ignatius, but are set to enter the 2022 Bruce-Mahoney football game in the driver’s seat.
