jsugamecocksports.com
Ochs, Montgomery Achieve Milestones in Bellarmine Sweep
JACKSONVILLE – Claire Ochs and Katie Montgomery reached big milestones in Jacksonville State volleyball's sweep of Bellarmine (25-20, 25-13, 25-15) on Saturday evening. Ochs, a graduate transfer setter from Chesterfield, Mo., recorded her 5000th career assist on the match's final play. With JSU leading 24-15 in the third set, Ochs guided the ball perfectly to fifth-year outside hitter Lena Kindermann, who placed an accurate attack between two defenders to end the quick ASUN affair. The assist was her 32nd of the night.
jsugamecocksports.com
Kindermann Slides into Second Place in Five-Set Victory
JACKSONVILLE – Fifth-year outside hitter Lena Kindermann moved into second all-time in career kills with a phenomenal outing in Jacksonville State's five-set triumph (25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9) over Eastern Kentucky on Friday night. Kindermann's 15 kills against the visiting Colonels propelled her over Allyson Zuhlke, who had 1576...
