JACKSONVILLE – Claire Ochs and Katie Montgomery reached big milestones in Jacksonville State volleyball's sweep of Bellarmine (25-20, 25-13, 25-15) on Saturday evening. Ochs, a graduate transfer setter from Chesterfield, Mo., recorded her 5000th career assist on the match's final play. With JSU leading 24-15 in the third set, Ochs guided the ball perfectly to fifth-year outside hitter Lena Kindermann, who placed an accurate attack between two defenders to end the quick ASUN affair. The assist was her 32nd of the night.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO