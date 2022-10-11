ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Fortune

Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future

The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Motley Fool

Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
thedefiant.io

MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds

The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
astaga.com

Bitcoin BTC/USD slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator

Bitcoin has fallen again to $19,000 after robust job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes main strikes. Bitcoin trades at a help, and worth motion will rely on worth knowledge. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, traditionally, can predict...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data

World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
US News and World Report

Traders Get No Reprieve From Volatility as CPI Sends U.S. Stocks on Wild Ride

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anyone hoping for calmer waters in markets this month is being badly disappointed, as turmoil in UK government bonds, surging oil prices and now another hot U.S. inflation reading ramp up volatility and create a perilous environment for investors. Thursday’s trading brought more eye-popping market gyrations,...
kitco.com

A red-hot CPI of 8.2% plunges the crypto market deep into the negative

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In September, inflation in the U.S. was up 0.4% month over month, meaning both the yearly and monthly...
