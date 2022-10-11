Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Motley Fool
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October
September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Called 2022 Market Crash Says Now Is Not the Time To Be Bearish
The widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the king crypto’s current fall from all-time highs says today is not the day for a bearish outlook. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 550,600 followers that they are bullish on Bitcoin in the near future. “I’m still bullish short-term. This is...
thedefiant.io
MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds
The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
astaga.com
Bitcoin BTC/USD slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator
Bitcoin has fallen again to $19,000 after robust job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes main strikes. Bitcoin trades at a help, and worth motion will rely on worth knowledge. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, traditionally, can predict...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data
World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
kitco.com
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: U.S. to face recession in 6-9 months, markets could become disorderly
(Kitco News) The U.S. economy could be in a recession by the middle of next year, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon, adding that markets could become disorderly and the S&P 500 is at risk of falling another 20%. The situation is dire, with problematic inflation, oversized...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
US News and World Report
Traders Get No Reprieve From Volatility as CPI Sends U.S. Stocks on Wild Ride
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anyone hoping for calmer waters in markets this month is being badly disappointed, as turmoil in UK government bonds, surging oil prices and now another hot U.S. inflation reading ramp up volatility and create a perilous environment for investors. Thursday’s trading brought more eye-popping market gyrations,...
kitco.com
A red-hot CPI of 8.2% plunges the crypto market deep into the negative
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In September, inflation in the U.S. was up 0.4% month over month, meaning both the yearly and monthly...
Comments / 0