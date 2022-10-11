Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Lists Major Ethereum Rival, Spurring Short Price Explosion
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding Ethereum challenger Hedera (HBAR) to its roster of supported digital assets. Coinbase says that the token of the most widely-used enterprise grade public network for decentralized applications is already live on its platforms. “Hedera (HBAR) is now live on Coinbase.com and in the...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin is the Next Crypto to Explode, Poised to Dominate Ethereum and Chiliz in the Crypto Space
Ethereum (ETH) is known for its high gas fees and scaling issues due to its sophisticated ecosystem. It is regarded as the second biggest cryptocurrency today because of its diversity, as it allows for smart contracts and the creation of dApps. However, these issues still affect ETH today. These issues...
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
invezz.com
KuCoin opens deposit services for Tezos USDT
Tezos integrated Tether, the biggest stablecoin by market cap. The blockchain is well-known for being able to upgrade seamlessly without forks. Future upgrades are expected to include integrated optimistic rollups, which will enable higher throughput. KuCoin, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced deposit services for Tezos (XTZ/USD) USDT (Tether), Invezz...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
NEWSBTC
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers
Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
thedefiant.io
Uniswap Votes to Launch V3 on zkSync
Acting on a governance proposal by students from the University of Pennsylvania, Uniswap v3, the top decentralized exchange by trade volume, will deploy on the zkSync Layer 2 network following a vote on Oct. 14. The vote for v3’s zkSync deployment closed with 62.4M votes cast in favor compared to...
cryptonewsz.com
Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!
The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
Benzinga
231,886 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $299,332,632 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7b0419581eb2e34b4d3bfc1689f1bd855d364d9d. $299 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
decrypt.co
CoinShares Creates Twitter Bot That Gives Traders 'Fair Prices' for Ethereum NFTs
Crypto asset investment and trading group CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI, that can calculate a “fair price” for a given NFT. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership—can have wildly fluctuating prices. CoinShares’ Twitter bot aggregates data and tells users at what price a specific NFT could be bought or sold for.
CoinTelegraph
Billions of real-world, asset-backed NFTs are coming to enable the next killer Web3 use case
New York, New York — Oct. 14, 2022 — Vera Labs, the fintech company behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for nonfungible tokens (NFT) that demonstrated the world’s first non-custodial rental of a million dollar cartoon “Bored Ape Yacht Club” NFT last year, has signed an exclusive agreement with Lux Partners to bring billions of dollars worth of precious metals and resources on-chain, beginning with uranium-backed NFTs.
