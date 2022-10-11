ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
binbits.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
invezz.com

KuCoin opens deposit services for Tezos USDT

Tezos integrated Tether, the biggest stablecoin by market cap. The blockchain is well-known for being able to upgrade seamlessly without forks. Future upgrades are expected to include integrated optimistic rollups, which will enable higher throughput. KuCoin, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced deposit services for Tezos (XTZ/USD) USDT (Tether), Invezz...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
decrypt.co

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers

Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
thedefiant.io

Uniswap Votes to Launch V3 on zkSync

Acting on a governance proposal by students from the University of Pennsylvania, Uniswap v3, the top decentralized exchange by trade volume, will deploy on the zkSync Layer 2 network following a vote on Oct. 14. The vote for v3’s zkSync deployment closed with 62.4M votes cast in favor compared to...
cryptonewsz.com

Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!

The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
Benzinga

231,886 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $299,332,632 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7b0419581eb2e34b4d3bfc1689f1bd855d364d9d. $299 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
decrypt.co

CoinShares Creates Twitter Bot That Gives Traders 'Fair Prices' for Ethereum NFTs

Crypto asset investment and trading group CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI, that can calculate a “fair price” for a given NFT. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership—can have wildly fluctuating prices. CoinShares’ Twitter bot aggregates data and tells users at what price a specific NFT could be bought or sold for.
CoinTelegraph

Billions of real-world, asset-backed NFTs are coming to enable the next killer Web3 use case

New York, New York — Oct. 14, 2022 — Vera Labs, the fintech company behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for nonfungible tokens (NFT) that demonstrated the world’s first non-custodial rental of a million dollar cartoon “Bored Ape Yacht Club” NFT last year, has signed an exclusive agreement with Lux Partners to bring billions of dollars worth of precious metals and resources on-chain, beginning with uranium-backed NFTs.
