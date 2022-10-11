Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Pipeline Analysis, 2022 – In-depth Assessment Into the Ongoing Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies, Growth Opportunities, and Key Companies

Read full article on original website
Around 12+ key companies are developing the Marburg Virus Disease Therapies | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Marburg Virus Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the Marburg Virus Disease pipeline landscapes. It comprises Marburg Virus Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Marburg Virus Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Marburg Virus Disease pipeline products.
How much better are updated COVID boosters? Pfizer announces first results in human clinical trial
New human clinical trial data announced by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters introduced this fall will outperform their original formulation in guarding against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the companies said Thursday. The new findings are the first from human trials examining the...
In Vitro Diagnostics Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with a Tremendous CAGR of 4.17%, asserts DelveInsight
The In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 67.82 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 86.35 billion by 2026. The In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 67.82 billion in 2020, growing at a...
Vaccine Adjuvants Market worth $1.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The Key players in the vaccine adjuvants market include GSK plc (UK), Dynavax Technologies (US), Novavax (US), Agenus Inc. (US), Croda International plc (UK), Seppic (France), OZ Biosciences (US)”. In October 2021, Dynavax Technologies (US) entered into a fully funded collaboration with the US Department of Defense to conduct a...
Stargardt Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Examine DelveInsight | Nanoscope Therapeutics (MCO-010), Belite Bio (LBS-008), Fera (Phospholine Iodide)
As per DelveInsight, the Stargardt Disease (STGD) market size shall grow during the forecast period owing to the rise in the geriatric population leading to a rise in the number of people with Stargardt conditions along with emerging therapies. DelveInsight’s “Stargardt Disease (STGD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032”...
Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035
With the increase in the number of infections and diseases around the globe, it has become necessary for the medical practitioners to undertake analysis in a more dynamic and effective manner. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market – Distribution by Target Indications (Acute Repetitive Clusters, Anaphylaxis, COVID-19, Dry Eye...
Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029). The Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Therapeutics Market size was valued US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a high CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 9.43%, asserts DelveInsight
The Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.43% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2026. The Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2020, growing...
Systemic Sclerosis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Emerald Health (EHP-101), aTyr Pharma (efzofitimod), Orexo AB (OX-MPI/GS248)
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Sclerosis Market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rising prevalent population in the 7MM and the ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities in the therapeutic segment. DelveInsight’s “Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an...
Digital Signature Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope
“Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).”
Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast
“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
Breathalyzers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Breathalyzers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 16.4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027. The ‘Global Breathalyzers Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global breathalyzers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, applications, and major regions.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As the only representative of a Chinese organization, Southern Asset Management was shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York – Recently, the The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management’s “Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database” project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the “ESG incorporation initiative of the year” and “Emerging market initiative of the year”.
Environmental Remediation Market worth $163.4 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.4%
[262 Pages Report] The Environmental Remediation market is projected to grow from USD 109.3 billion in 2022 to USD 163.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation,...
NeuroLogica Receives CE Marking for all Elite Mobile Computed Tomography Systems
NeuroLogica Corp., a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced today that its state-of-the-art Elite Mobile Computed Tomography (CT) systems have received the European Union (EU) CE marking via compliance with the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). The assessment and certification completed by the EU’s Notified Body includes the approval of the OmniTom Elite, BodyTom Elite and CereTom Elite mobile CT systems.
EtaPRO©Asset Performance & Condition Monitoring Software Implemented at the Pathua Geothermal Power Plant to Protect Their Most Critical Equipment
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Amidst a global move towards renewable energy sources, decarbonization and net zero emissions, EtaPRO LLC, a Toshiba Group Company, has installed its asset condition and monitoring solution at Indonesia’s PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (GDE) geothermal power plant*1 through a contract with Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia.*2 EtaPRO uses IoT and AI technologies, including predictive failure diagnosis and performance monitoring, to optimize GDE’s plant performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005236/en/ Image 1: photo of Patuha Geothermal Power Plant (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
Phys.org
Molecular-motor specialists deepen our understanding of the rotary ion pump of the cell
A team of specialists in nano-sized rotational motors have directly visualized the process of pumping sodium ions, enabling them to explain why there had up until now appeared to be a structural symmetry mismatch between two motors that make up part of the key protein driving the process. Their findings should help develop a better understanding of the mechanisms involved with cellular energy-conversion motors more generally.
Phys.org
Research team develops a theory to improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices
The University of Alicante Quantum Chemistry group has predicted and published the existence of a new natural phenomenon in matter-radiation interaction, which has recently been experimentally confirmed. This finding is the subject of the review that the group's researcher Juan Carlos Sancho García has submitted to the journal Nature, having been invited to publish in its "News & Views" section.
