Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
seguintoday.com
Matadors Beat Hays on Insane 71-Yard Walk-Off TD by Devin Matthews
(Buda) — Seguin senior Devin Matthews ran through the Hays defense on a 71-yard touchdown run with no time left on the clock as the Matadors beat the Hawks 41-34 at Bob Shelton Stadium on Friday night. The touchdown run ended a series of wild swings in the final two minutes between the two teams.
seguintoday.com
It’s High School Football Friday Night on KWED
(Geronimo) — Area teams are looking to keep the winning going in district tonight on the high school football field. The Navarro Panthers upset the Lago Vista Vikings on the road 42-21 last week to kick off the District 13-4A season and it is homecoming tonight in Geronimo as the Panthers host the Jarrell Cougars. Panther Head Coach Rod Blount is wary of the Cougar passing attack.
KSAT 12
BGC Week 8 Preview: Harlandale vs. Alamo Heights headlines Friday’s schedule
Four weeks remain in the 2022 high school football regular season, and every game counts a little more as teams battle tooth and nail for playoff positioning. No matchup is bigger this Friday night than a showdown featuring two undefeated teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 with a potential district title riding in the balance. It was an easy choice for our Game of the Week for Week 8 of our Big Game Coverage (BGC):
Loved ones remember San Antonio father and youth football coach who was shot and killed in Florida
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio native Messiah Devon Grier is being remembered by those who loved him as a humble warrior on and off the football field. “Messiah was a good kid, best guy,” said Julian Gonzales, one of Grier’s longtime friends and mentors. “I’ve known him since he was little.”
Big lottery win in Lone Star State: $2 million Mega Millions ticket sold outside San Antonio
While everyone is rooting for their college football teams and NFL teams to get wins this weekend, a lottery player around South Texas will be celebrating like it's 1999.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in lottery scratch game
SAN ANTONIO – One lucky San Antonio resident recently scratched their way to a $1 million prize in a lottery scratch ticket game. Texas lottery officials said the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from Pit Stop Food Mart #30, located at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N.
KSAT 12
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas
San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
San Antonio has some of the nation's worst drivers, according to new report
Other Texas cities including Houston, El Paso and Dallas also made the top 10.
San Antonio Current
What your San Antonio high school says about you
In San Antonio, one of the first things people ask when they meet you is where you went to high school. It's not hard to figure out why. Folks are trying to learn details about your upbringing — whether you were raised in an affluent suburb, grew up in a working class area or hail from a more rural stretch of the Alamo City sprawl.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
