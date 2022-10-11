ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

seguintoday.com

Matadors Beat Hays on Insane 71-Yard Walk-Off TD by Devin Matthews

(Buda) — Seguin senior Devin Matthews ran through the Hays defense on a 71-yard touchdown run with no time left on the clock as the Matadors beat the Hawks 41-34 at Bob Shelton Stadium on Friday night. The touchdown run ended a series of wild swings in the final two minutes between the two teams.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

It’s High School Football Friday Night on KWED

(Geronimo) — Area teams are looking to keep the winning going in district tonight on the high school football field. The Navarro Panthers upset the Lago Vista Vikings on the road 42-21 last week to kick off the District 13-4A season and it is homecoming tonight in Geronimo as the Panthers host the Jarrell Cougars. Panther Head Coach Rod Blount is wary of the Cougar passing attack.
GERONIMO, TX
KSAT 12

BGC Week 8 Preview: Harlandale vs. Alamo Heights headlines Friday’s schedule

Four weeks remain in the 2022 high school football regular season, and every game counts a little more as teams battle tooth and nail for playoff positioning. No matchup is bigger this Friday night than a showdown featuring two undefeated teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 with a potential district title riding in the balance. It was an easy choice for our Game of the Week for Week 8 of our Big Game Coverage (BGC):
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas

San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

What your San Antonio high school says about you

In San Antonio, one of the first things people ask when they meet you is where you went to high school. It's not hard to figure out why. Folks are trying to learn details about your upbringing — whether you were raised in an affluent suburb, grew up in a working class area or hail from a more rural stretch of the Alamo City sprawl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

