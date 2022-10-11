Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah AylinSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Related
seguintoday.com
WOMEN’S SOCCER — Texas Lutheran Sinks Pirates, 2-1
SEGUIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran returned to the win column Tuesday night to win their sixth match in seven matches, coming from behind to defeat the Southwestern University Pirates, 2-1, at Gustafson Field. TLU women’s soccer picks up their first win over Southwestern since the Bulldogs 2-1 victory on September 28, 2018.Sophomore Alyssa Simien (San Antonio/Warren), led the way for the Bulldogs scoring both Texas Lutheran first half goals.
seguintoday.com
Mats Hit the Road, Navarro Welcomes Homecoming Crowd and Marion Travels to a State Power on Friday Night
(Buda) — The Seguin Matadors take to the road tomorrow night as they look to stay atop the District 12-5A standings. Seguin and Smithson Valley are both 3-0 in district. The Mats travel to Buda to take on Hays on Friday night. The Hawks are 2-1 in district play following a 44-41 loss at home to Canyon last week.
seguintoday.com
Gabriel Arce Ramon
Gabriel Arce Ramon, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on October 2, 2022. Gabriel was born on March 26, 1971 in Wylie, Texas to Irene (Arce) and Juan Ramon. Gabriel is preceded in death by his father, Juan Ramon and grandparents, Adella and Alex Arce. Survivors include his wife, Sharon...
seguintoday.com
William “Bill” Carl Grimes
William “Bill” Carl Grimes, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. Bill was born in Columbia, Tennessee on November 26, 1934 to Lucille (Calude) and William Grimes. Bill is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Sharon “Sherri”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
A Burnt Bean Sunday Breakfast
(Seguin) – Seguin is no longer just “the destination” in Texas for the best barbecue. It is also now “the destination” for one of the state’s Best Taquerias (taco places). Adding another feather to its cap is the Burnt Bean Co. located in downtown...
seguintoday.com
Paul F. Hoffmann
Paul F. Hoffmann of New Braunfels, TX passed away October 10, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born to a German immigrant father and native Texan mother, Fritz and Hulda Hoffmann. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings; first wife, Alice Hoffmann and step son-in-law, Scott Roessing. Paul is survived by his second wife, Bernice (Schumann) Hoffmann, children Kathleen Rust (husband Rocky), Otis (wife, Christine), Lloyd (wife, Martha), stepchildren Darla Roessing and Rhonda Koenig (husband Brad), 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 17, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Honey Creek, with a rosary at 10:30 am preceding mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.
seguintoday.com
District 3 city council, Seguin ISD District 7 candidates interviewed on Saturday Topic
(Seguin) — We have a special start time for our Saturday Topic program this weekend. Our coverage of the local contested races that will appear on the November 8 ballot will get started on Saturday morning. The show will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on KWED. The earlier...
seguintoday.com
FUMC Pumpkin Patch set to welcome more pumpkins this weekend
(Seguin) — Get ready to roll up your sleeves. That’s because another truckload of pumpkins will be arriving for the annual Pumpkin Patch at First United Methodist Church. This marks one of the favorite times of the year for the church as its lawn turns into a sea of orange and the perfect location for family photos, school tours, pet adoptions, and storytelling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seguintoday.com
Vitesco Technologies celebrates golden anniversary
(Seguin) – It’s the golden anniversary of one of the oldest and longest-running manufacturing operations in Seguin and Guadalupe County. Vitesco Technologies, Seguin’s largest global manufacturing plant, is rolling out the red carpet this week, celebrating its 50-year milestone. Local, state and company leaders from around the world gathered Thursday at the plant to not only celebrate the company’s years of being a leader in cutting-edge technology but to celebrate all of the employees who have contributed their talents and skills along the way.
seguintoday.com
Vitesco Technologies employee recognized for 50 years of service
(Seguin) – Vitesco Technologies isn’t the only one celebrating 50 years. One of its employees, Sandi Harborth, is only 149 days away from retiring from her 50-year career at the local manufacturing plant. Harborth on Thursday was publicly honored for her dedication to the plant. She says she...
Comments / 0