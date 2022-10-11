Paul F. Hoffmann of New Braunfels, TX passed away October 10, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born to a German immigrant father and native Texan mother, Fritz and Hulda Hoffmann. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings; first wife, Alice Hoffmann and step son-in-law, Scott Roessing. Paul is survived by his second wife, Bernice (Schumann) Hoffmann, children Kathleen Rust (husband Rocky), Otis (wife, Christine), Lloyd (wife, Martha), stepchildren Darla Roessing and Rhonda Koenig (husband Brad), 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 17, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Honey Creek, with a rosary at 10:30 am preceding mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.

