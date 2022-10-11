Systemic Sclerosis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Emerald Health (EHP-101), aTyr Pharma (efzofitimod), Orexo AB (OX-MPI/GS248)

Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 9.43%, asserts DelveInsight
The Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.43% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2026. The Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2020, growing...
getnews.info
In Vitro Diagnostics Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with a Tremendous CAGR of 4.17%, asserts DelveInsight
The In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 67.82 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 86.35 billion by 2026. The In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 67.82 billion in 2020, growing at a...
getnews.info
Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast
“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
getnews.info
Environmental Remediation Market worth $163.4 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.4%
[262 Pages Report] The Environmental Remediation market is projected to grow from USD 109.3 billion in 2022 to USD 163.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation,...
getnews.info
Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics Market size was valued at US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
getnews.info
Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%
The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
getnews.info
Vaccine Adjuvants Market worth $1.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The Key players in the vaccine adjuvants market include GSK plc (UK), Dynavax Technologies (US), Novavax (US), Agenus Inc. (US), Croda International plc (UK), Seppic (France), OZ Biosciences (US)”. In October 2021, Dynavax Technologies (US) entered into a fully funded collaboration with the US Department of Defense to conduct a...
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
getnews.info
Breathalyzers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Breathalyzers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 16.4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027. The ‘Global Breathalyzers Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global breathalyzers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, applications, and major regions.
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
getnews.info
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
NeuroLogica Receives CE Marking for all Elite Mobile Computed Tomography Systems
NeuroLogica Corp., a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced today that its state-of-the-art Elite Mobile Computed Tomography (CT) systems have received the European Union (EU) CE marking via compliance with the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). The assessment and certification completed by the EU’s Notified Body includes the approval of the OmniTom Elite, BodyTom Elite and CereTom Elite mobile CT systems.
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
getnews.info
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
getnews.info
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
getnews.info
As the only representative of a Chinese organization, Southern Asset Management was shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York – Recently, the The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management’s “Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database” project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the “ESG incorporation initiative of the year” and “Emerging market initiative of the year”.
FPT Invests in LTS Inc., Strengthening Consulting Capabilities in Japan
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider, FPT, today announced its investment in Japanese business consulting services provider LTS Inc., becoming its strategic shareholder. The investment is expected to help FPT strengthen its capabilities in Japan’s consulting industry and target more double-digit million-dollar deals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006099/en/ FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh (attended online), together with FPT Japan and LTS Inc. representatives at the signing ceremony (Tokyo, Japan) (Photo: Business Wire)
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
