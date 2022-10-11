Read full article on original website
Breakthrough Poet Corretta Davis Releases Debut Poetry Book Titled ‘Sometimes A Poet’
Corretta Davis has been writing poetry since the age of 9. In her first ever self-published poetry book, she is now sharing her poetry with the world. Texas – October 14, 2022 – Poet prodigy Corretta Davis has been expressing her emotions through writing since the age of 9. Having collected her poetry and other written works for over 25 years, she has finally released her debut poetry book. Titled ‘Sometimes A Poet’, the book features the most impactful and moving poems from Corretta’s personal poetry collection. The poems deal with various areas of life, which includes love, failure, spirituality, sex and more. Edited by Sara Thomas, the book has already received praise from readers and critics alike.
Meta Index goes mobile and announces the launch of Eco-World
Meta Index became completely mobile and announced the launch of Eco-World. Experts fear the world might have to deal with a natural calamity in a few years. It is time to work together to solve the problem and create a bold plan. Reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and arrive at net-zero goals by 2050.
Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.
New Zealand Visa is excited to announce the launch of its new contact center
We are pleased to announce that, effective immediately, customers of new zealand visa can enter the country without a visa. This waiver will make it easier and more convenient than ever to visit New Zealand. New Zealand Visa is proud to announce that we now offer a visa waiver for...
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
US Visa Online recently launched a new service for Norwegian citizens applying for a US Visa
The website usvisaonline.com is pleased to announce that it is now offering a comprehensive and user-friendly guide to the US visa application process for Norwegian citizens.The website offers a range of services designed to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible, including step-by-step instructions, FAQs, and 24/7 customer support. Norwegian citizens can now take advantage of the same great service and peace of mind when applying for their US visa. For more information, please visit usvisaonline.com today.
Happy To Announce That German Citizens Can Apply For A New Zealand Visa Online And Save Time
We are delighted to announce that German citizens can now apply for a New Zealand visa through our website.All you need to do is provide your personal details and passport information, and we will take care of the rest. This is a great opportunity for German citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.We look forward to processing your application and welcome you to New Zealand.
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry has said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine on Saturday, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire.The shooting comes amid a hasty mobilisation ordered by Vladimir Putin to beef up Russian forces in Ukraine — a move that triggered protests and caused hundreds of thousands...
How Giovanni Corpus became one of the few Filipinos who run a Private Equity firm on NYC Wall Street
Giovanni Corpus is one of the very few Filipinos to break the stereotype of being in the medical field and choose the finance path. In celebrations of Filipino American month, it’s encouraging to see the likes of Giovanni making a name for himself in the NYC street where the World economy runs.
BTS Takes Over Busan With Massive Free ‘Yet to Come’ Concert in Support of South Korea’s Bid for World Expo 2023
Approximately 55,000 fans packed into Asiad Stadium in the southeastern port city of Busan on Saturday (Oct. 15), creating havoc in South Korea’s second most populated city, to watch BTS‘ massive free “Yet to Come” concert. That number included thousands of the superstar K-pop group’s loyal fans, known as the ARMY, who wouldn’t get their hands on highly coveted free tickets to the 90-minute event. Related BTS Triumphantly Returns to the Stage at Free 'Yet to Come' Concert in Busan 10/15/2022 BTS’ Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook partnered with Weverse to livestream the festival-style show. During packed concert, the boy band...
Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares to Melania, co-founder claims
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower.Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a Florida coffee shop and made the demand of him.The Washington Post says that Mr Trump made the request, which was worth millions of dollars, despite having already been given 90 per cent of the company’s shares.Mr Wilkerson says that Mr Litinsky refused, telling the former president that “the gift would have...
The new visa will allow Israeli citizens to visit New Zealand for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes
We are pleased to announce that a new visa category has been created for Israeli citizens wanting to visit New Zealand.The new visa will allow Israeli citizens to visit New Zealand for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. This is an exciting development that will further strengthen the already strong relationship between our two countries.We look forward to welcoming more Israeli visitors to New Zealand in the future and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this new opportunity.
Passengers on cruises will now be able to apply for Turkish visas online
Turkey visa online is excited to announce that we now offer Turkey visas for cruise visitors! We take care of all the paperwork and provide guidance on what documents you need in order to obtain your visa. This service is available for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage of it today!
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
Damataxi intended to soothe the travel worries
Herataxi accelerates the journey of its customers in crowded streets and makes them feel relaxed. Herataxi is a division of Dama Tourism LLC in Dubai and has been operating in the sector since 2010. The service is unique because they are always available to serve their passengers at every stage of their journey. When a consumer calls their help desk, they will accommodate all of their requirements.
New Zealand visa application process open for Israeli citizens
The New Zealand Government is pleased to announce that the visa application process for Israeli citizens is now open and can be accessed online.Israeli citizens who wish to travel to New Zealand for business or tourism purposes can now apply for a visa using the new online system. This system offers a fast and convenient way to apply for a visa, and will help streamline the process for applicants.We encourage all eligible Israeli citizens to take advantage of this new system and submit their visa application as soon as possible. For more information on the requirements and process, please visit our website or contact our visa office.
Changes To The New Canada Visa Online System Include Italian and New Zealand Citizens
Visiting Canada just got easier for Italian citizens, thanks to the new canada visa online system. This new system makes it simpler and faster to obtain the required travel documents, and streamlines the application process overall.Previously, Italian citizens had to apply for a visa through the Canadian embassy or consulate in Italy. However, with the new canada visa online system, they can now submit their application and all required documentation directly online.This is good news for anyone planning a trip to Canada, as it will save time and make the process much more convenient. So if you’re an Italian citizen looking to visit Canada soon, be sure to take advantage of this new system!
India Introduces Easier E-Visa Rules For Greek Citizens
The Government of India has introduced a new e-visa regime for Greek citizens travelling to India. The new regime will make it easier for Greek citizens to obtain an Indian visa, and will also allow them to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.The indian visa online team are experts in the Indian visa application process, and we are here to help you through every step of the process. We will review your application form, submit it to the Government of India for approval, and then help you to track the progress of your application.We are committed to making the process of applying for an Indian visa as simple and hassle-free as possible, and we are confident that the new e-visa regime will make a big difference for Greek travellers.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
