Superfest Disability Film Festival is coming soon, and whether you are joining them in person in the Bay Area or online anywhere in the world, you need to be a part of it! Superfest is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Since 1970, it has celebrated cinema that portrays disability through a diverse, unabashed and engaging lens, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to take in this much-loved disability cultural event for its 36th festival, hybrid for the very first time, with new levels of access.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO