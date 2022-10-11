ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

funcheap.com

thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)

The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)

Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Halloween Dog Costume Party 2022 (UN Plaza)

Dress up your best canine pal and join us for a boo-tiful Halloween Event at the UN Plaza Dog Run this Thursday, October 14, 4-6pm! Visit our photo booth, grab your pup a puppacino treat and visit with local company Prime Paw. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Interactive Outdoor Exhibition at Los Altos History Museum (Oct. 13-Mar. 5)

Wallace Stegner, known as “the dean of Western writers,” published 30 books, countless essays, and numerous letters about equity, the arts, and the environment. The latter is the focus of Los Altos History Museum’s interactive outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display Oct 13, 2022 – Mar 5, 2023.
LOS ALTOS, CA
funcheap.com

“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)

Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Meet Filmmakers in Berkeley’s Superfest Disability Film Festival (Oct. 20-23)

Superfest Disability Film Festival is coming soon, and whether you are joining them in person in the Bay Area or online anywhere in the world, you need to be a part of it! Superfest is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Since 1970, it has celebrated cinema that portrays disability through a diverse, unabashed and engaging lens, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to take in this much-loved disability cultural event for its 36th festival, hybrid for the very first time, with new levels of access.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Haunted” Burlesque Show (SF)

See special guests from London, Las Vegas, Denver, and Bay Area favorites, too, all ready to haunt your evening with the top in tease, circus & variety acts! Join us in the main room at DNA Lounge for this special, spectral, Sunday evening edition of San Francisco’s world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Annual Pumpkin Patch 2022 at Fort Mason (Oct. 13-23)

Please join us at Fort Mason in San Francisco on October 13 to 23, 2022. to help support Bay Area at-risk youth. Come to Fort Mason in San Francisco to pick up your pumpkin and give back to the Bay Area at the same time. String lights, Halloween movies and music, and even an old farm truck will surely put you in the fall spirit. Come during the day for pumpkin-based treats, or come at night for live music and beverages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

’90s Hip Hop Happy Hour at The Foundry SF

Every second Thursday of the month, join us at The Foundy for a 90s Hip Hop Happy Hour presented by Joel Conway. His deep love and appreciation for a myriad of musical styles come through in his sets, which are rich with texture from his eclectic collection, giving dancefloors much to move about. For the inaugural event, Joel welcomes special guest Osè to his monthly residency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022

San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Asian Art Museum “Carlos Villa” Inspired Art Workshop (SF)

Artist Lordy Rodriguez leads a workshop for families inspired by Carlos Villa’s show, Manongs, which marked the passage of time. In this interactive family workshop with Lordy Rodriguez, we will take inspiration from artwork created by Carlos Villa late in his career. In a 2011 show titled Manongs, Villa displayed a series of salvaged doors and wood panels he’d scratched with an awl, as a way of marking time and accounting for the years of his life.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza

Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture

A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
BENICIA, CA
funcheap.com

Bay Area Hummingbirds Talk at Mountain View Public Library

Joan Sparks, wild life photographer, has traveled the bay area photographing the tiniest bird on the planet, the hummingbird. Several different species of hummingbirds will be presented, as well as, the blossoms they enjoy for nectar, predators lurking nearby and typical birds that share their living space. Numerous tips will...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
funcheap.com

13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)

Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
BERKELEY, CA

