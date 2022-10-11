ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

ctexaminer.com

Parker and Cohen for ‘Reproductive Rights, Safe Schools, Fiscal Responsibility, and a Healthy and Sustainable Environment’

It is wonderful to have thoughtful, informed, and dedicated representation in Hartford committed to moving forward on real issues that are important to me such as reproductive rights, safe schools, fiscal responsibility, and a healthy and sustainable environment. I wholeheartedly endorse John-Michael Parker for the 101st CT House District and...
DURHAM, CT
ctexaminer.com

What’s Behind the Attacks on our Public Schools?

In September, Republicans, many without any students in the Greenwich public schools, assembled a crowd at the Board of Education meeting to protest alleged “indoctrination” of students. Angry participants shouted at retired public school teachers, accusing them of being “pedophiles” and “groomers.” These protests followed a series of earlier rallies organized by Greenwich Patriots and State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello against school masking policies and vaccine requirements in the midst of a global pandemic.
GREENWICH, CT
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
NBC Connecticut

Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million

“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Landlord#Legislature#Disability#City Hall#The Fair Rent Commission#The Fair Rent Department#The Housing Authority
ctexaminer.com

Former Clinton First Selectman Endorses Aniscovich for State Rep

I am pleased to endorse Republican candidate Chris Aniscovich who is running for the 35th State House District. Chris is a small business owner, Chair of the Clinton Town Council, served on many town commissions & committees and has been very active in youth sports and our regional community. He understands the current “real ” challenges faced by towns ,businesses and families dealing with increased taxes and other inflationary costs of gasoline, diesel fuel, utilities and food costs.
CLINTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Darien to Hire Director of Security, Add 6 Armed Officers to Elementary Schools

DARIEN — The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to request a special appropriation from the Board of Finance for $631,000 toward security enhancement in the district, including nearly $300,000 to add a Director of Security and six armed school security officers to be stationed at the district’s elementary schools.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Yale Med School Worker Who Lived In Naugatuck Stole $40 Million In Electronics Sentenced

A former Yale University School of Medicine employee who stole $40 million in computer and electronic hardware from the university has been sentenced. Jamie Petrone, age 43, a former resident of Naugatuck, was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13, to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NAUGATUCK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven

MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
MADISON, CT
NewsTimes

The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Child Ingests Detergent

2022-10-13@4:47pm–#Norwalk CT– A child on Karen Drive reportedly ingested Ajax laundry detergent. EMS on the way. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT

