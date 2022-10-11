ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Alief, TX
Houston, TX
Government
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Will I Go to Jail for a Drug Crime Conviction in Houston, Texas

There is nothing worse than being convicted of a crime. That said, people do make mistakes, and sometimes, they’re outright wrongfully charged altogether. That said, one of the most common types of crimes that we see here in Houston, Texas are those involving the possession and sale of drugs. Suppose you are someone who was recently accused of buying, selling, or using drugs here in Texas. In that case, you must continue reading and consider your legal options going forward, as you’re looking at a wide range of serious, potentially life-altering penalties. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions regarding drug crimes in Texas. Read on to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police

Current Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was accused in a recent ad by Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer of choosing to fund bike trails over law enforcement, a comparison that had some people online scratching their heads. The ad, which Del Moral Mealer posted on Twitter on Oct. 5, also accuses Hidalgo of defunding the police, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Law enforcement apprehend eight subjects following vehicle pursuit in Pierce, Texas

PIERCE, Texas – Wharton County officials apprehend eight subjects who entered the United States illegally following a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 3:07 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup on US 59 near CR 465 in Pierce, Texas. The vehicle displayed a license...
PIERCE, TX
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Second Buyback#Gun Buyback Program
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy