Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Related
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
Houston Police union president says pro-Hidalgo constable 'not a real police officer'
Douglas Griffith said she's "Another [D]emocrat... not a real police officer, just another politician."
thecentersquare.com
Houston-area church responds to Newsom billboards with its own in multiple states
(The Center Square) – A Houston-area church has responded to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign purchasing billboards in Texas using a Bible verse to justify abortion. The church created its own billboard, which is up in Houston and going up in other states, its pastor told The Center Square.
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Will I Go to Jail for a Drug Crime Conviction in Houston, Texas
There is nothing worse than being convicted of a crime. That said, people do make mistakes, and sometimes, they’re outright wrongfully charged altogether. That said, one of the most common types of crimes that we see here in Houston, Texas are those involving the possession and sale of drugs. Suppose you are someone who was recently accused of buying, selling, or using drugs here in Texas. In that case, you must continue reading and consider your legal options going forward, as you’re looking at a wide range of serious, potentially life-altering penalties. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions regarding drug crimes in Texas. Read on to learn more.
Houston Chronicle
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
Current Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was accused in a recent ad by Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer of choosing to fund bike trails over law enforcement, a comparison that had some people online scratching their heads. The ad, which Del Moral Mealer posted on Twitter on Oct. 5, also accuses Hidalgo of defunding the police, among other things.
RELATED PEOPLE
Law enforcement apprehend eight subjects following vehicle pursuit in Pierce, Texas
PIERCE, Texas – Wharton County officials apprehend eight subjects who entered the United States illegally following a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 3:07 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup on US 59 near CR 465 in Pierce, Texas. The vehicle displayed a license...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Operation Lone Star task force 'holding the line' against cartel traffickers but 'can’t stop everyone'
(The Center Square) – A 20-agency Operation Lone Star Task Force is making headway interdicting cartel and gang activity stemming from the Texas-Mexico border along a major trafficking route to the so-called sanctuary city of Houston, officials say. Task force participants have been described by many in law enforcement...
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents compromise proposal to move county budget forward
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented a new compromise proposal Friday in hopes of moving the county budget forward. Calling it the “Garcia Compromise,” Garcia said during a news conference that the proposal addresses concerns raised by his Commissioners Court colleagues. “Our ability to do...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
Comments / 3