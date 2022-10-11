ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Road & Track

The 2024 BMW M2 Is What an M Car Should Look Like

A few weeks ago, images leaked of the new BMW M2. Uh oh. It seemed as though BMW had made yet another ugly car, though thankfully, the official images prove that's not the case. In fact, the new M2 looks damn good. It's not beautiful in the classic sense, and...
Top Speed

2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Looks Even More Controversial

The 2023 BMW M2 has just been unveiled, and it also happens to be the final, non-electrified M car. Naturally, this also means that the German automaker is set to unveil a host of M Performance Parts that gives owners a higher degree of personalization for their sporty coupe. Fortunately (or unfortunately), they did just that - and depending on your perspective, the M Performance Parts are a love-it-or-hate-it affair.
Motor1.com

BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan

The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Road & Track

Watch the New Honda Civic Type R Come to Life at Its Japanese Factory

For the first time in more than a decade, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be built in Japan. The three previous generations of the track-focused hatch were built at the company’s U.K. manufacturing site, which went offline last summer. That makes the FL5 generation the first global market Type R to come out of its home country. Now, thanks to Planet Car News on YouTube, we all have a chance to take a peek inside the Yorii, Saitama, factory as cars come down the line.
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
Road & Track

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps the Nürburgring Faster Than the Old GT2 RS

A wild aero package helps the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS develop more downforce than any production car ever before it, 1895 pounds at 177 mph. That's well into GT3 race-car territory, so it's no surprise that the new RS is fast. Real fast. Today, Porsche announced the 992 GT3 RS set a 6.44.848 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Motor1.com

BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars

The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
makeuseof.com

Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Top Speed

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is The World’s Most Powerful Streetfighter

Expanding its M-badged range, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 M 1000 R. Like its faired sibling, the M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up S 1000 R with loads of top-shelf components. However, the highlight here is the naked’s updated engine, which makes it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today.
Autoblog

Best windshield wipers in 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
Road & Track

Ford's Transit Trail Will Be for Van Lifers

If you want to build a VanLife rig, the Ford Transit is a pretty great starting platform. It's cheap, durable, and proven in the field, with a giant cargo area and an array of configurations to make custom builds easy. Now that it offers all-wheel drive, too, you can get a bit off the beaten path. But that model lacks the rugged appearance and tires offered on the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4, which Ford looks to be fixing with the upcoming Transit Trail.
dcnewsnow.com

What’s New for 2023: Lexus

It’s a big year for Lexus. Sales slipped from last year, but Toyota’s luxury brand is in the midst of a product overhaul that includes more hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants than ever before. For the 2023 model year, Lexus redesigned its bestseller, the Lexus RX mid-size crossover SUV, that followed the 2022 redesign of its second bestseller, the Lexus NX compact crossover. The bellwethers not only offer electrified powertrains but a much improved infotainment system designed in North America for North American customers.
