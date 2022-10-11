Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
Designing 2023 — Margaret Hatcher’s ‘Seasonal Fantasies’
It lasts a year, but it was 25 years in the making. Margaret Hatcher, who was the Special Projects Manager at Sonoma Community Center, has produced a gorgeous calendar for 2023 – each month a themed costume images carefully designed, crafted, and photographed. She calls it Seasonal Fantasies. Her...
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More
Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Estate Designed and Built to Instill Generations of Enjoyment in Sebastopol Seeks $3.495 Million
The Estate in Sebastopol, a luxurious home with an intimate quality, structures blend easily with in the pristine natural setting and the sun drenched acreage belies the scented bay is now available for sale. This home located at 887 Jonive Rd, Sebastopol, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cory Maguire (Phone: 707-477-9347) & Ian Kalember (Phone: 707-799-3352) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sebastopol.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
sonomasun.com
Evening tours of the Vallejo Home
On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
sonomasun.com
Patricia for City Council
Evidence based decision making focuses on using facts and data to make decisions, rather than opinion. Having visited each candidates’ website, read their campaign literature, and attended the recent candidates’ forum, it is clear based on her background and experience, Patricia Farrar-Rivas is the candidate most prepared and most inclined to use evidenced based decision making when casting votes, making motions and looking out for the interests of our wonderful community.
Oakland couple opens Bay Area's first listening bar dedicated to vinyl records
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland couple walked away from jobs in the tech industry to open the Bay Area's first HiFi listening bar dedicated playing full-length vinyl records -- Bar Shiru."For us here, it's really about kind of giving into the experience of the album," says co-owner Daniel Gahr.Gahr co-owns Bar Shiru which borrows its name from his wife Shirin's childhood nickname. Shirin, who worked as an attorney for YouTube, says the bar offers a sense of connection and community that frankly was often missing from their lives in the tech industry."I think nothing can really replicate human connection and...
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
visitconcordca.com
Say Cheese, Concord: 8 Incredible Photo Ops
Nestled in the heart of the East Bay and surrounded by scenic nature, Concord is just plain buzzing with color and life. We think of our city as uncommonly vibrant, and that’s reflected in no better way than in the incredible photo opportunities we get to enjoy all over town – and that visitors love to post on social media! Here’s our list of some of the most scenic, artful and downright awe-inspiring spots to take photos in and around Concord.
KTLA.com
3 California spots land on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
(NEXSTAR) – No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world’s coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out. The site compiled a list of the 51 “coolest neighborhoods” around the world, three of which can be found in the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason
The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
