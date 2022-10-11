Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.

NOVATO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO