Springfield, IL

nowdecatur.com

UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified

October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police officers wounded in shooting both released from hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Both Decatur Police Officers who were shot during a traffic stop Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two officers were wounded, and a suspect was killed after a shootout during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal,...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown

Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield stabbing suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Community shows support after two DPD Officers shot

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - According to police, around 12:30 a.m. on October 12th Decatur Police responded to a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. When officers approached the vehicle and demanded for the driver to show his hands, the driver refused. "During this interaction, one of...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur officers shot in shootout, suspect killed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired between Decatur officers and a suspect. It happened during a traffic stop near Walnut and Lowber streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two officers were shot. The suspect was also shot. All three were taken to the hospital. A reporter on scene talked to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Prayer vigil planned for Decatur officers injured in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A prayer vigil is planned after two Decatur police officers were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting left two officers in serious condition. One underwent surgery. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died following a shootout with police during a traffic stop, DPD said.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

Update at 1:23 p.m. on 10/12/2022 DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was killed in a shootout with Decatur Police officers Wednesday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Jamontey O. Neal, 32 of Decatur. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Neal was pulled […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Community Leaders react to shooting of two Decatur police officers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - City officials are calling for changes after two Decatur police officers were shot in an early morning traffic stop. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says she and the city council have worked hard to provide as much funding as possible to the police department. Some of the funding has been used to buy new body cameras and dashboard camera. She says the new technology helps the officers in situations like this.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School

Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
MOUNT ZION, IL
WCIA

Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Community responds to Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Eight individuals displaced after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir, Tuesday evening. According to fire crews upon arrival the one story wooden structure had heavy fire coming from the attic. Crews say two adults and six children were home at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report

DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
DECATUR, IL

