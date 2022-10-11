ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Oct. 11

We’ve stopped reporting Alameda County COVID-19 case data for now but will continue to highlight the PUSD COVID tracker for the foreseeable future as it can still tell us a little something about the amount of virus circulating in the community. (From the San Francisco Chronicle: “The reported cases really no longer reflect the actual level of SARS-CoV-2 virus that’s circulating in our community — rather cases reflect the level of testing,” Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, pointing to a large disparity between the number of reported cases and the concentration of virus detected through wastewater surveillance.”)
Photos | Piedmont Beer Festival draws a festive crowd

The 10th Annual Piedmont Beer Festival, the Piedmont Center for the Arts Oct. 7 fundraiser, was another crowd-pleasing event and a successful fundraising event for the Center, said event organizer Carter Dunlap in an email. In addition to the home brews, Piedmont Grocery contributed the German meal, which was more than enough to feed the crowd. “On Saturday I was able to convince the fire department to take four or five dozen bratwursts and a tray of German potato salad,” said Dunlap.
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – October 2022

New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. by Danna Staaf (San Jose) (Carolrhoda Books, October 4) A middle-grade biography of the pioneering female scientist Jeanne Villepreux-Power who invented aquariums and solved the mystery of argonaut octopuses. Calling the Wind. Trudy Ludwig (author) & Kathryn Otoshi...
Considering a new puppy? This sweetheart may be the one

A Piedmont resident and dog foster parent submitted the following:. If you are looking to adopt a second dog that is a true treasure, Poppy is the puppy for you. Poppy’s foster mom in Piedmont has twenty years of experience and believes this girl is a rare gem. She is a total sweetheart that is smart, affectionate, playful, great with kids, responsive to commands, low maintenance, loves all dogs, and has an impeccable temperament.
Piedmont boys and girls second at Be the G.O.A.T.

Piedmont High School’s cross country team hosted the second Be the G.O.A.T. meet in Pinole on October 1. The Highlanders finished second behind Berkeley in both the boys and girls races. A pair of Oakland Tech runners took the individual titles. Junior Miles Jones won the boys race in...
