We’ve stopped reporting Alameda County COVID-19 case data for now but will continue to highlight the PUSD COVID tracker for the foreseeable future as it can still tell us a little something about the amount of virus circulating in the community. (From the San Francisco Chronicle: “The reported cases really no longer reflect the actual level of SARS-CoV-2 virus that’s circulating in our community — rather cases reflect the level of testing,” Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, pointing to a large disparity between the number of reported cases and the concentration of virus detected through wastewater surveillance.”)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO