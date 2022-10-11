PREC and PADC host ‘Meet & Greet’ with Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Keep Jen Long on City Council
I am writing to express support for Jennifer Long, who is an excellent candidate for City Council. I worked closely with Ms. Long from 2020-2021 when we served together on Veronica Anderson Thigpen’s school board campaign, and when she served on, and then became, a co-president of the Piedmont Anti-Racism and Diversity Committee (PADC).
piedmontexedra.com
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – October 2022
New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. by Danna Staaf (San Jose) (Carolrhoda Books, October 4) A middle-grade biography of the pioneering female scientist Jeanne Villepreux-Power who invented aquariums and solved the mystery of argonaut octopuses. Calling the Wind. Trudy Ludwig (author) & Kathryn Otoshi...
piedmontexedra.com
Considering a new puppy? This sweetheart may be the one
A Piedmont resident and dog foster parent submitted the following:. If you are looking to adopt a second dog that is a true treasure, Poppy is the puppy for you. Poppy’s foster mom in Piedmont has twenty years of experience and believes this girl is a rare gem. She is a total sweetheart that is smart, affectionate, playful, great with kids, responsive to commands, low maintenance, loves all dogs, and has an impeccable temperament.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Car fire in Piedmont is targeted arson; suspect detained
Piedmont police and fire responded to a car on fire early in the morning of Oct. 5. An investigation of video footage “confirmed it was arson,” according to Piedmont Police Capt. Chris Monahan. The report came in at 3:30 a.m. of a car on fire on Crocker Avenue....
Comments / 0