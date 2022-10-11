PREC and PADC host ‘Meet & Greet’ with Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

A Piedmont resident and dog foster parent submitted the following:. If you are looking to adopt a second dog that is a true treasure, Poppy is the puppy for you. Poppy’s foster mom in Piedmont has twenty years of experience and believes this girl is a rare gem. She is a total sweetheart that is smart, affectionate, playful, great with kids, responsive to commands, low maintenance, loves all dogs, and has an impeccable temperament.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO