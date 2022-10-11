Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose
What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
sonomasun.com
Evening tours of the Vallejo Home
On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
NBC Bay Area
‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000
A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000. Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?. Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Estate Designed and Built to Instill Generations of Enjoyment in Sebastopol Seeks $3.495 Million
The Estate in Sebastopol, a luxurious home with an intimate quality, structures blend easily with in the pristine natural setting and the sun drenched acreage belies the scented bay is now available for sale. This home located at 887 Jonive Rd, Sebastopol, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cory Maguire (Phone: 707-477-9347) & Ian Kalember (Phone: 707-799-3352) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sebastopol.
‘Pan Solo’: Benicia bakery creates life-size bread sculpture of ‘Star Wars’ character
Benicia, Calif. (KRON) – One House Bakery in Benicia has gone above and beyond to show love for the Star Wars franchise, first with a life-size bread sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, and now with their latest creation: a life-sized Han Solo, also known as “Pan Solo.” Hanalee Pervan is co-owner and head […]
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
School district warns community of offensive Wi-Fi name
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A school district superintendent wants to warn parents and the community about an offensive Wi-Fi name that looks like it is coming from one of their elementary schools. We want to warn you that the name does contain a derogatory term. If you open your Wi-Fi settings on the Frederiksen Elementary […]
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
visitconcordca.com
Say Cheese, Concord: 8 Incredible Photo Ops
Nestled in the heart of the East Bay and surrounded by scenic nature, Concord is just plain buzzing with color and life. We think of our city as uncommonly vibrant, and that’s reflected in no better way than in the incredible photo opportunities we get to enjoy all over town – and that visitors love to post on social media! Here’s our list of some of the most scenic, artful and downright awe-inspiring spots to take photos in and around Concord.
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Eater
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
Half Moon Bay Review
New Coastside captain says she's eager to listen
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rebecca Albin has been involved with Peninsula law enforcement for nearly 18 years — nearly eight with the Millbrae Police Department and 10 with the Sheriff's Office since it absorbed the department. Now, the new captain is a little more than a month into leading the Coastside Patrol Bureau. In 2012, Albin became the Sheriff’s Office’s first full-time sworn Public Information Officer and says transparency and community engagement are core values. In an interview with the Review, Albin described her early days on the job, the importance of showing up for small day-to-day tasks, and investing in “the bank of community trust.”
Police find 6-foot-long snake slithering along East Bay street
Police received multiple reports of a 6-foot-long boa constrictor slithering along a roadway in a suburban neighborhood.
Special needs student repeatedly attacked at East Bay middle school, mother says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not […]
