Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? He Announces His Departure in Statement

By Emma Hernandez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

An end of an era. Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice after he completes his 23rd season on the hit singing competition show. But why is he leaving? Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know.

Blake Shelton Announces His Departure From ‘The Voice’

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” the country crooner wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Tuesday, October 11. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

He continued, “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!”

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” the Oklahoma native added. “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’?

While the “God’s Country” singer’s statement didn’t fully elaborate, it seems he is ready to move on after working on the show for more than a decade.

When Did Blake Shelton Join ‘The Voice’?

Blake has been a judge on the singing competition series since it premiered in 2011. Since then, Blake has mentored countless music artists through their journeys on the NBC show and Team Blake has won eight out of the 22 seasons so far. His season 2 winner was Jermaine Paul, his season 3 winner was Cassadee Pope, his season 4 winner was Danielle Bradbery, his season 7 winner was Craig Wayne Boyd, his season 11 winner was Sundance Head, his season 13 winner was Chloe Kohanski, his season 18 winner was Todd Tilghman, and his season 20 winner was Cam Anthony.

How Much Is Blake Shelton’s Salary on ‘The Voice’?

While it’s unclear how much money Blake made for his earlier seasons on The Voice, his salary was revealed around the time season 10 was airing. According to The Wrap, the “Happy Anywhere” singer made about $13 million per season in 2016. Since The Voice aired two seasons per year from 2011 to 2022, that means that as of 2016, he was making $26 million a year. It’s possible that Blake could have gotten a pay raise since then. The show since switched to a one season per year cycle in 2022.

