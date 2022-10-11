ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
piedmontexedra.com

Coalition says ‘science of reading-aligned’ core curricula barely used in California

At a time of rising interest nationwide in phonics-focused reading instruction, few California districts are using so-called “science of reading” curricula as their basis for teaching elementary reading, according to a new report. The California Reading Coalition, which advocates for phonics-based reading instruction, analyzed the 2020-21 English language...
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

Elections 2022 | Check your voter registration status

Ballots were mailed to all California registered voters on Monday, Oct. 10. If yours doesn’t arrive in the next few days, you can check your registration status on the California Secretary of State website HERE. Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote online or by mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy