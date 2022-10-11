Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
PREC and PADC host ‘Meet & Greet’ with Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Parents and community are invited to learn more about why DEI is important for students and student learning. Join us to learn more about Dr. V and her role as the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Please RSVP here so that we can accommodate all. Sponsored by Piedmont Racial...
piedmontexedra.com
Photos | Piedmont Beer Festival draws a festive crowd
The 10th Annual Piedmont Beer Festival, the Piedmont Center for the Arts Oct. 7 fundraiser, was another crowd-pleasing event and a successful fundraising event for the Center, said event organizer Carter Dunlap in an email. In addition to the home brews, Piedmont Grocery contributed the German meal, which was more than enough to feed the crowd. “On Saturday I was able to convince the fire department to take four or five dozen bratwursts and a tray of German potato salad,” said Dunlap.
piedmontexedra.com
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – October 2022
New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. by Danna Staaf (San Jose) (Carolrhoda Books, October 4) A middle-grade biography of the pioneering female scientist Jeanne Villepreux-Power who invented aquariums and solved the mystery of argonaut octopuses. Calling the Wind. Trudy Ludwig (author) & Kathryn Otoshi...
piedmontexedra.com
Considering a new puppy? This sweetheart may be the one
A Piedmont resident and dog foster parent submitted the following:. If you are looking to adopt a second dog that is a true treasure, Poppy is the puppy for you. Poppy’s foster mom in Piedmont has twenty years of experience and believes this girl is a rare gem. She is a total sweetheart that is smart, affectionate, playful, great with kids, responsive to commands, low maintenance, loves all dogs, and has an impeccable temperament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Car fire in Piedmont is targeted arson; suspect detained
Piedmont police and fire responded to a car on fire early in the morning of Oct. 5. An investigation of video footage “confirmed it was arson,” according to Piedmont Police Capt. Chris Monahan. The report came in at 3:30 a.m. of a car on fire on Crocker Avenue....
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys and girls second at Be the G.O.A.T.
Piedmont High School’s cross country team hosted the second Be the G.O.A.T. meet in Pinole on October 1. The Highlanders finished second behind Berkeley in both the boys and girls races. A pair of Oakland Tech runners took the individual titles. Junior Miles Jones won the boys race in...
Comments / 0