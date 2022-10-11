Read full article on original website
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
thezoereport.com
Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout
Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in […]
A dad crowd-surfed his baby to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at a huge event, and there's video
People get excited around Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and sometimes they hand him things. One fan at a recent press event in Mexico City actually crowd-surfed a baby to him. In an Instagram video shared by Johnson this week, the actor appears at a recent fan event for...
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.” On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New "Messy" SongKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and...
Johnny Depp Shows Off Clean Shaven Makeover In NYC: Before & After Photos
Johnny Depp is sporting a new look! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, was seen stepping out with a clean-shaven look this week. Johnny was nearly unrecognizable with a completely shaved chin, as he had sheared off his goatee and all facial hair for the New York City outing on Wednesday, October 12. He wore blue tinted sunglasses and a matching newsboy cap and drew his hands together in his signature “praying” gesture as he smiled for photographers. The Sleepy Hollow star, who won millions in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June, also rocked jeans, black shoes, and a casual leather bomber jacket with a checkered scarf. He finished his look with several chunky rings and heavy bracelets.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend
Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
SheKnows
Zendaya Gives Her Dad a $2 Million Gift — See Photos of the Stunning Five-Bedroom Home in Los Angeles
Zendaya is making moves in the real estate market, but her latest purchase isn’t for her personal use — it’s for her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, the two-time Emmy winner has bought her father a $1.9 million home in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 3,391-square-foot residence, nestled on over a quarter of an acre, isn’t too far from the Encino estate she currently calls home.
Woman transforms jeans from size 8 to size 12 with clever TikTok trick
A resourceful TikTok user has shared a handy trick to help transform tight jeans into something more comfortable.In a video that has been viewed more than eight million times, Abby demonstrates how she was able to turn her snug size eight jeans into a size 12, with just a showerhead and ten minutes of free time.She hops into the shower fully clothed, aiming the water directly at her jeans until they were completely soaked, before stretching to loosen up the denim.After air-drying the trousers, she says she can feel a “huge difference”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
TMZ.com
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos
Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Pairs Little Black Dress With Blazer & Boots: Photo
Hailie Jade proved why she’s such a fashionista in her Instagram post from October 12. Eminem‘s 26-year-old daughter wore a fabulous beige blazer over a cute black dress with a pair of black boots that reached past her calves, but below her knees. Hailie also rocked black sunglasses and carried a black clutch purse and as she struck a cute pose for the photo, which was shared to her almost 3 million followers.
"The Rings of Power" shows us a new side of Middle-earth: girlfriends
Not long ago, a writer friend and I discovered we had something strange in common. As children, we had both lied to ourselves about a major character in J.R.R. Tolkien's work. You do the best with what you have, and what we both had was a rich fantasy series we loved reading where very few characters looked like us, not the ones on the journey, not the ones having adventures, not the ones being friends. And so we both somehow, miles and years apart, convinced ourselves that Merry was a girl. The name was close enough, we reasoned.
