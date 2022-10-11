Read full article on original website
Jewell Lowrey
Jewell Lowrey, 95, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 26. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Vernon Dale Atherton
Vernon Dale Atherton, 87, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin, 94, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Glasgow Garden Living Center in Glasgow, MO. Erlene was born on December 12, 1927, in Wien, MO, the daughter of John and Ida (Nellson) Nannemann. She was united in marriage to Francis Gelski in May of 1946. After he passed away, she married Larry Milhollin in November of 1980. Erlene worked as a seamstress at the Biltwel Pants Factory, and as cook at the Salisbury School. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Society. Erlene enjoyed crocheting, dancing, gardening, and flowers. She is survived by four daughters, Ina Fuemmeler and husband Bernard of Glasgow, MO, Ida Leutung of Glasgow, Sharon Hartmann and husband Lawrence of Salisbury, Barbara Nichols of Spencer, WV; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Erlene was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Francis Gelski on October 22, 1973 and Larry Milhollin on November 9, 2007; two sons-in-law, Dennis Leutung and Allen Nichols; two siblings, Andrew Nanneman and Irene Bindel; three grandchildren, Joe, Larry and Sherry Hartmann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:30 am the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Salisbury. Rosary will be Monday morning at 9am with a visitation to follow at 9:30. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Cemetery or the St. Joseph School Foundation.
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll, 93, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, Trustees Fund, or the Odessa Community Service Center. Memories of Faye and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Kenneth David Draisey Jr.
Kenneth David Draisey Jr., 70 of Higginsville, Missouri died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Tuesday, September 16, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the son of the late Kenneth Draisey Sr. and the late Helen Draisey (nee McCloud). He was the husband of Kimberly Draisey.
Michael Levy
Michael Levy, 44, of Odessa, MO, passed away October 11th after a valiant battle with colon cancer. Mike was born July 16, 1978, in Kansas City to Thomas (Joe) and Nancy Levy. He was a lifelong resident of Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1996. He worked at Fireworks Over America for over 25 years where he played an important and vital role. Mike was involved in the community through coaching Little League basketball and helping at the food pantry.
Fire in Ludlow prompts investigation
LUDLOW, Mo. – An abandoned house in Ludlow up in flames prompts an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the department, the incident occurred early Monday morning. Firefighters from Dawn reportedly indicated the home was fully involved upon arrival at the scene. The structure is considered a total loss. No injuries are reported.
Paving operation will close portion of Harrison St. on Oct. 13
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be completing pavement repairs along Harrison St. between 22nd St. and Tracy Ave. that will require the following closures on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. the same day. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
Firefighters respond to grass fire near Chillicothe
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Chillicothe Fire Department officials say they responded to a report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V. According to the department, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Monday. Upon arrival, the fire department found the fire on the bush hog out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula, Wheeling, and the Conservation Department.
The 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational is ready to sound off
ODESSA, Mo. -- High school bands in the area are ready to sound off at the 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational. Band Director Derek Twombly and Assistant Director Travis Wittman say the event is an "excellent opportunity for bands of all sizes to compete in their classes against one another in four different categories...parade, indoor color guard, indoor percussion and field show competitions."
Boonville man sentenced 12 years for attempted murder
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A Boonville man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of his aunt in January last year. The victim told police she grabbed the rifle barrel just before the suspect, 28-year-old Kalynn D. Hendren allegedly fired a shot that missed her. Hendren...
St. Joseph woman indicted in alleged CARES Act fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A St. Joseph woman is federally indicted for allegedly participating in a CARES Act fraud scheme. The Department of Justice says 38-year-old Brooke Stewart allegedly filed for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits for four separate individuals who were not eligible. Through the act, certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits could receive an additional $600 weekly.
Lane and ramp closures scheduled for portions of I-49 beginning on Oct. 13
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be completing resurfacing work along various portions of northbound and southbound Interstate 49 beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 16. This work will require the following closures. All work is weather permitting. Thursday, Oct. 13. Crews will close the...
Marshall man arrested following pursuit in Saline County
MARSHALL – A motorcycle and eventual foot pursuit in Saline County led to the arrest of a Marshall man. An incident report says deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle without registration traveling around 100 mph on Highway 240. The motorcycle failed to yield and fled into Marshall. After the motorcycle went off the roadway and fell on it side on the Commercial Boulevard ramp, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Brett M. Ortega, reportedly fled on foot. The deputy took Ortega into custody after a 100-yard foot chase.
Court documents reveal more information in Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape investigation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and...
City of Leeton receives $2 million from MDNR for wastewater upgrades
LEETON, Mo. - The City of Leeton receives over $2 million in financial assistance from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for upgrades to its wastewater system. The project will add a special system to the existing wastewater treatment lagoon to meet future ammonia limits. More improvements include adding an ultraviolet light treatment system and installing a surface aeration system.
Saline County Commission meet Wednesday
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 12. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payment schedule, payroll, and vacation extension for Brad Bartlett. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Saline County Commission Office.
Pettis County Commission meet Thursday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets Thursday, October 13. New business listed on the agenda indicates an 8:30 a.m. West Central Commissioners Association Meeting hosted by the commission at State Fair Community College. The meeting is normally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the...
Pettis County Commission meet in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 12. New business listed on the agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. the LERF Board will meet in the Commission Chambers. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Pettis County Courthouse.
