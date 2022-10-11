Broncos notebook: Russell Wilson 'ready to play' vs. Chargers despite shoulder injury

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson will be "ready to play" against the Chargers on Monday Night Football, despite battling a shoulder injury, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos quarterback injured his shoulder against the Raiders in Week 4 and played through the pain Thursday night last week against the Colts. Wilson had his worst performance of the season against the Colts, as it was clear something was wrong. The Friday following the game, Wilson flew to Los Angeles to receive an injection to help with the pain.

Wilson practiced on Tuesday and is expected to not miss any time.

“I learned in this game, everybody has something that's going on," Hackett said. "It's a very, very physical game, as we see week-in and week-out with everybody. Russell's a very tough human being. He's not going to miss anything. He wants to be out there competing for this team. So we'll just make sure that we take care of him, do the right thing to get him to as close to 100 percent as we can."

Few knew how serious Wilson's injury actually was, as he continued to practice leading up to the Colts game. In fact, some of his teammates didn't even know he was injured during the game.

"Russell is a warrior," left guard Dalton Risner said. "It’s no question now that you guys know that he’s been battling an injury. The cool thing about Russell is that it wasn’t something that he let everyone know. It wasn’t something that he wasn’t complaining about during the week. He wanted to go to war and help us get a win."

Moving forward, Wilson will likely be limited in practice, as the Broncos will be cautious with his injury. And it should be intriguing to see how Wilson plays Monday, considering the injury clearly affected him last Thursday.

Surtain confident in Mathis

The Broncos will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for the remainder of the season, after Ronald Darby tore his ACL against the Colts. That means several young corners will likely have to fill Darby's void.

“It’s a tough loss, especially from his perspective," corner Pat Surtain II said. "He’s been battling some injuries, but especially this year. It’s just a tough loss, but at the end of the day, my prayers went out to him and praying for him for a speedy recovery. It was a big-time loss because he is a great player on this team, but the best thing is to move on and have guys step up."

One of those young corners is rookie Damarri Mathis. The fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has played well in his limited time, replacing Darby in the second quarter against the Colts. And many anticipate he'll continue to improve with more playing time, which he's certainly going to receive now.

"Damarri has been out there and making plays," Surtain said. "I’m sure there is nothing new to him, but it’s the NFL. You have to step up when your time comes. I know that he’s going to step up to the challenge, he’s going to make plays and do his best for the defense."

Simmons, Dulcich, Ojemudia return

Safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia were designated to return to practice Tuesday, meaning they now have a 21-day window to officially come off the injured reserve.

"They have gone through that four-week time period through the IR rules, and we're looking for them to get out there and practice," Hackett said.

This obviously good news as Simmons will slide back into the starting lineup, while Ojemudia could possibly replace Darby and Dulcich will see his first action as a rookie. All three could play as soon as Monday versus the Chargers.