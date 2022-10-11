Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.

ANIMALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO