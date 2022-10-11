We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly. Love is a feeling that you experience deep inside your soul and that you are unable to articulate to anyone.

