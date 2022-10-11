ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Exclusive: Mexico is Prepared to Take US Gun Case to Supreme Court

MEXICO CITY—Last year, the government of Mexico made history by filing an unprecedented $10 billion lawsuit in the United States against eight companies accused of making and selling weapons favored by drug cartels. The intent, according to the Mexican government’s chief lawyer on the case, is to force the companies to make it harder for criminals to get their hands on guns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Appeals Court Ruling Allows Arizona Abortions To Restart

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should...
ARIZONA STATE
ValleyCentral

Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in Texas should take another look […]
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

No, State Legislators Can't Ban Interstate Abortion Travel

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, has prompted concerns that Republican-led state legislatures might try to prohibit women from traveling out of state for the procedure. Any such interstate travel ban would be constitutionally defective for at least two reasons.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

A conservative Supreme Court could still surprise us

It is easy to look at the Supreme Court with its conservative supermajority and assume that all of its decisions are foreordained. Indeed, recent Gallup polling shows record-low trust in the court and a higher-than-ever view that it has become too conservative. But even with the court’s current makeup, it is still capable of producing strange bedfellows on some important cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Intercept

In Pig Welfare Case, Supreme Court Could Doom State Regulatory Laws Aimed at Industry

For decades, Supreme Court justices on the right have framed themselves as committed to “states’ rights.” True, they might appear to be, and even act like, extremist activists, driven to serve the Republican Party and forge a Christo-nationalist state. They are, however, in fact simply federalists to the bone — which we know for sure because of their insistence on it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said that Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied —and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Leave StarKist Antitrust Ruling in Place

Ruling in fact applied well-settled framework, tuna buyers say. Canned tuna buyers leading antitrust litigation over an industrywide price-fixing scheme urged the US Supreme Court to stay out of their dispute with StarKist Co., which had asked the justices in August to strip the long-running case of its class action status.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Voices Worries Over California Humane-Pork Law (1)

US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders. Hearing arguments for more than two hours in Washington, the justices suggested they might let...
CALIFORNIA STATE

