Mar-a-Lago search: Justice Department asking Supreme Court to not get involved

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A timeline of events that led to the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for nearly nine hours. They seized more than 100 classified documents. (NCD)

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to not get involved in the case of classified documents that were seized by the FBI during the August search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

According to CNN, the DOJ asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject Trump’s request for the high court’s intervention in the “dispute” over the sensitive documents that were taken from Mar-a-Lago.

The DOJ on Tuesday filed a 32-page document over the request for the Supreme Court to pass on Trump’s appeal, according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling made by a lower court that would allow the special master to review the 100 classified documents that were seized, according to the AP.

The DOJ is suggesting the Supreme Court let a federal appeals court order stand, which would block the special master’s access over the records as other legal challenges play out, according to CNN.

Last month, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit limited the special master’s review, allowing him access to non-classified documents, according to the AP. Two judges that Trump appointed agreed with the DOJ and said that there were no legal grounds for the special master to review the classified documents.

According to NBC News, whatever the Supreme Court decides to do with Trump’s request will not affect the DOJ’s access to the same documents. About 100 classified documents out of 11,000 records were seized by the FBI over concerns that Trump had retained official White House records unlawfully at the end of his presidential term.

It would take five justices to agree on approving Trump’s request. This could happen over the next few days, according to CNN.

