Daily Mail

Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job

An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
B.Karl

Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well

Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.
KTEN.com

How to Successfully Establish Morning Routines for Children Starting Preschool

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-successfully-establish-morning-routines-for-children-starting-preschool/. If your child is starting preschool this year, one of the most important things you can do to help them adjust is to establish a morning routine. Routines provide children with a sense of stability and security, which can be especially helpful during times of transition.
theodysseyonline.com

College Classes VS. High School Classes

It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
familyeducation.com

Preschool Teachers are People Too

Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
DC News Now

Screen time affects toddlers’ life skills, study finds

(NewsNation) — New research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows that 24-month-olds who spent less than 60 minutes looking at screens each day had better executive functioning skills than those who didn’t. Toddlers who engaged in daily physical activity were also found to have better executive function,...
The Hays Free Press

How one community bands together to support a local coach

By Megan Wehring  Breast Cancer Awareness Month has a new meaning for one local family.  After an unrelenting back injury that would not heal over a period of a couple of months, Terry Lawrence’s doctor ordered an MRI. It was assumed that the pain was being caused by a slipped disc, pinched nerve or a [...]
