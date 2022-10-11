Read full article on original website
Related
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
plantcityobserver.com
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte County leaders discuss infrastructure as emergency response phase comes to close
Charlotte County is almost exiting its emergency response phase nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian, according to the county’s director of emergency management Patrick Fuller. Following the storm, the county had a team of people who reported to work immediately to begin the push process. A series of maps...
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
usf.edu
FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County
Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
bshsnews.com
Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida
Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeSantis announces $2M to help first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian ‘get back on their feet’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Punta Gorda alongside multiple law enforcement officials.
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Schools in north Sarasota County reopen Monday following Hurricane Ian's damage
Schools in north Sarasota County are reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian damage. Schools in south Sarasota County are scheduled to open on October 17.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. Many residents want answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.
wlrn.org
Florida bee colonies that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian are smashed, drowned and starving
Keith Councell raises bees for a living. His hives span a 50-mile stretch from the coastal areas near Fort Myers to rural areas in central Florida. He says Hurricane Ian took aim at all of them. "It literally followed the line of my farms. So from Pine Island, all the...
How to track when debris clean-up trucks will be in your community
Amber Cabrera watched as items were scraped up from her home, damaged by flood waters, which reminded her of when her family went face to face with Hurricane Ian.
WMNF
Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?
The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
Mysuncoast.com
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - Several parts of Price Boulevard in North Port still remain closed after the city’s busiest east-to-west corridor sustained heavy damage from flooding during Hurricane Ian . Sections of the road and bridge crossings have crumbled. Hurricane Ian dumped 19 inches of rain, causing extensive...
Comments / 0