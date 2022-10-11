ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

plantcityobserver.com

Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port

Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
PLANT CITY, FL
usf.edu

FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County

Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
bshsnews.com

Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida

Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
WMNF

Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL

