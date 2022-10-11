Read full article on original website
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future
Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
NBA Pro hospitalized with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer needs help
Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Department of Athletics will honor their 1989 graduate, Tony Brown this weekend as part of their Homecoming Celebration.
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Weighs In On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight
One of the great on-court instigators is not a fan of this off-court battling between comrades.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround
Skylar Mays is with the Sixers on Wednesday.
Lakers News: Ex-Laker Thinks LeBron James Should Turn Over More Of L.A.'s Offense To Russell Westbrook?
Did he watch any Lakers games last year?
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
According to Larry Celona and Allie Griffin of The New York Post, former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport. He also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) and Detroit Pistons.
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
