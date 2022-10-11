Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jonathan Drouin Potentially On the Outs in Montreal, Trade Likely
Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette writes that Jonathan Drouin being a healthy scratch in the opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs is another sign in a potentially long list of signs that Drouin’s run with the Montreal Canadiens is coming to a close. Cowan believes Drouin has next-to-no future with the team and that the 27-year-old forward is likely to be traded at some point this season.
NHL・
Yardbarker
The New York Jets have a special young cornerback trio brewing
The New York Jets have three young cornerbacks, all playing well for this defense. Cornerback is one of the most important positions in football and the Jets did a great job treating it as such. Joining second-year slot cornerback Michael Carter II this offseason were rookie fourth-overall selection Sauce Gardner...
NFL・
Comments / 0