Qualcomm’s Rapid Growth and Leadership in Mobile 5G and RFFE – Futurum Tech Webcast Interview Series

The Six Five at Google Cloud Next ’22 with Phil Venables, VP and CISO, Google Cloud
The Six Five is “On The Road” at Google Cloud Next 2022. Hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead are joined by Phil Venables, Google Cloud’s VP and Chief Information & Security Officer. Their conversation centers on Google Cloud’s mission to provide enterprises with the industry’s most trusted cloud with security solutions for their on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.
The Six Five at Google Cloud Next ’22 with Bronwyn Hastings, Google Cloud
The Six Five “On The Road” at Google Cloud Next 2022. Hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead are joined by Bronwyn Hastings, Google Cloud’s VP, Head of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels. Their conversation highlights the importance Google Cloud Partners play in delivering Google Cloud technologies and the value they add for customers across every product area and industry. They also touch upon Google Cloud’s continued expansion of resources, tools, and incentives for their channel partners and ISVs, resulting in additional partner investments in Google Cloud services & product integrations because of the continual increase in customer engagements.
The Six Five at Google Cloud Next ’22 with Vint Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google
The Six Five “On The Road” at Google Cloud Next 2022. Hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead are joined by Vint Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google. This historical conversation revolves around the journey from the creation of the internet to the development of the cloud. They also discuss the lengths Google Cloud is innovating and supporting its customers in their digital transformation. You may even hear some discussion on the interplanetary internet.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
The Six Five at Google Cloud Next ’22 with June Yang and Sudhir Hasbe, Google Cloud
The Six Five “On The Road” at Google Cloud Next 2022. Hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead are joined by June Yang, VP, Cloud AI & Industry Solutions and Sudhir Hasbe, Sr. Director, Product Management, Data Analytics, Google Cloud. Their conversation focuses on Google Cloud’s Data Cloud and its ability to drive innovation through the use of a unified, open, and intelligent platform.
Accelerating the Accelerators and the GPU Shortage – The Six Five Summit Sessions
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Automation AI ML Data Analytics Spotlight Keynote with Jonathan Ross, CEO, Groq. Where Jonathan and Daniel Newman will discuss why accelerator startups are instrumental right now related to customer workloads and the GPU supply chain issue. You can listen...
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
Dell gets more edge-specific with Project Frontier platform
In football, top-of-the-line edge rushers now are valued on defense nearly as much as quarterbacks are on offense. In the same vein, edge IT is now a full-fledged trend in enterprise computing here in 2022. Cloud. Basically, edge picks up where there are gaps in cloud computing and packs in...
Vodafone Turkey, Cisco & Qwilt to Power Unique CDN Offering Across the Region
Vodafone Turkey signed a commercial agreement with Cisco and Qwilt to substantially enhance the quality and delivery capacity of its live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications to approximately 25 million subscribers in Turkey. Part of the Vodafone Group, one of the largest communications companies worldwide by revenue, Vodafone Turkey is...
Labcorp Appoints Google Cloud Executive Kirsten Kliphouse to Its Board of Directors
BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Kirsten Kliphouse, president of Americas, Google Cloud, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006001/en/ Photo courtesy of Labcorp
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
Verizon Launches New WiFi Sensing Tech to Monitor Home WiFi
Verizon announced the launch of two easy-to-use home technologies: Home Awareness and Device Identification. The new home solutions provide customers with greater visibility into their homes and an added sense of security – with no additional cost. As more and more customers maximize capabilities of their home Wi-Fi networks...
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
EU Regulators Group Against Big Tech Paying for Telco Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of European telecom regulators does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix paying for telecommunications infrastructure, it said in initial findings published on Tuesday. The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as...
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday. BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry To provide customized solutions for end-to-end transformation of the global construction and infrastructure industry
LONDON/NEW DELHI – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
Inseego and CyberReef Team Up to Deliver 5G Security for Enterprise WAN
Inseego, a leading 5G edge cloud solution provider today announced a partnership with CyberReef, the company behind the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions. The partnership will see a new offering that enables the deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries.
Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending
One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.
Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control has Teams-enabled technology
Take presentations to the next level using the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. As a Teams-enabled gadget, it has Certification for Microsoft Teams, meaning its integrated control work seamlessly with the platform. However, it also works with other popular presentation and meeting apps. Use the integrated Microsoft Teams button to easily join a meeting or raise your hand. With just a long press, it raises or lowers your hand, allowing for easy engagement. Additionally, this powerful presentation tool lets you easily change slides, mute and unmute your microphone, and use the screen pointer. The status light ensures you know when mute is on or off. Simply connect it via Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and use the customizable controls to stay involved in your meeting or manage a presentation. Whether you’re in person or online, it helps you present like a pro with a wireless range of up to 32′!
