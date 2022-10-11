Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
Where You’ll Find Western Colorado’s Most Amazing Chandelier
You're looking directly up at what has to be one of the most amazing chandeliers in Western Colorado. Where in the Grand Junction area will you find this?. Would you believe this unbelievable fixture can be found in what is pretty much a barn along the Colorado River?. Hanging Out...
We Asked Grand Junction to Show Off Your Colorful Colorado Trees
September and October have not disappointed Colorado this year. The colors continue to impress all around the western slope. We've had a chance to recommend fall color drives, fall hikes, and some great communities to visit while you take in the change of seasons. Now it's your turn. Timing the...
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
Cut Your Own: Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon in Grand Junction
Got big plans for the holiday season this year? It won't be long before we start to deck the halls in Grand Junction, and you may be wondering about getting a real Christmas tree this year. Cutting down your own Christmas tree and having a real Griswold moment with the...
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You. There is quite a variety of types of neighborhoods in the Grand Junction area and with them, naturally, come stereotypes. 25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado. You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25...
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To: Part II
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Fancy Restaurants for a Date with Honey
Special occasions often go great with an amazing meal from your favorite restaurant. In Grand Junction, we like to celebrate. That means we are long on options for nice sit-down restaurants that help spice things up. We asked you which fancy restaurant you would take your honey to for a...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will […]
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
I-70 reopens after semi fire
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open after a semi fire.
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
nbc11news.com
Pushback from city’s lodging and short-term rental tax
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The midterm elections are less than one month away and a key issue that will be on the ballot is a proposed solution to solve the city’s current housing crisis. Recently, the city council approved a 1 percent lodging and 8 percent short-term rental tax to go on November’s ballot. Some members of the local hotel industry, however, do not agree with the approach.
Grand Junction’s Least Expensive House Makes For Funny Listing
When was the last time you read a Grand Junction, Colorado property description featuring words like "funky"? This house is currently the least expensive property on the market in Grand Junction, and it deserves a look. The listing agent had some fun with this one. The property's description comes with...
Where to Stay in Grand Junction, Cool Hotels + More
Colorado is a great place to visit, but an even better place to call home. Naturally, your friends and family will all want to visit. Will they stay with you, or do you need to find them a great hotel?. Grand Junction is loaded with great places to stay. Hotels,...
Country Jam Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For 2023 Festival
Country music fans, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Colorado's largest country music festival, Country Jam unveiled its star-studded 2023 lineup. Country Jam is notorious for booking some of the biggest names in the industry every year, and next year's festival lineup looks no different. Who's performing...
Grand Mesa Hike: Try Scotland Trail For Biking, Hiking, and Birding
Here's a western Colorado hike that's close to home, but gives you a little change of scenery. The Grand Mesa is a popular western Colorado destination for hiking, backpacking, and snowshoeing. There are countless trails and endless miles of hiking through the forest, over green meadows, and by mountain lakes.
