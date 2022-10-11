ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait

Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True

What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You. There is quite a variety of types of neighborhoods in the Grand Junction area and with them, naturally, come stereotypes. 25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado. You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25...
Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will […]
Pushback from city’s lodging and short-term rental tax

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The midterm elections are less than one month away and a key issue that will be on the ballot is a proposed solution to solve the city’s current housing crisis. Recently, the city council approved a 1 percent lodging and 8 percent short-term rental tax to go on November’s ballot. Some members of the local hotel industry, however, do not agree with the approach.
Country Jam Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For 2023 Festival

Country music fans, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Colorado's largest country music festival, Country Jam unveiled its star-studded 2023 lineup. Country Jam is notorious for booking some of the biggest names in the industry every year, and next year's festival lineup looks no different. Who's performing...
Grand Mesa Hike: Try Scotland Trail For Biking, Hiking, and Birding

Here's a western Colorado hike that's close to home, but gives you a little change of scenery. The Grand Mesa is a popular western Colorado destination for hiking, backpacking, and snowshoeing. There are countless trails and endless miles of hiking through the forest, over green meadows, and by mountain lakes.
