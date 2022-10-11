Read full article on original website
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
At least 4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering, police say
ATLANTA — At least four people were hurt early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus, police said. Around 12:30 a.m., officers in the area responded to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering where they believe two people opened fire. Police said people were listening...
Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road
A teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road Friday evening after a dispute, police said....
Protesters rally outside Gwinnett County Jail after three incarcerated men die
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Activists who gathered outside the Gwinnett County Jail Saturday afternoon said they were angry. After the deaths of three men behind bars, their loved ones stood alongside members of state and local NAACP chapters to demand answers and better conditions. "They are human beings," said Penny...
Henry County man pleads guilty to molesting 13-year-old girl at slumber party
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A 33-year-old McDonough man convicted of aggravated sexual battery has pleaded guilty. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In May 2020, Andrew Bartles allegedly gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila. The release states that Bartles then put his fingers in one...
Georgia man accused of killing wife skips court date, now on the run
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An accused killer is on the run five years after police said he shoved her down and she later died from the injuries to her head. Jonathan Bates, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Cynde Bates in 2017, never showed up for his scheduled court appearance last week.
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Gainesville Police searching for suspect in murder of 25-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night. The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
Atlanta police investigating after man shot, killed in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an affluent Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that parents who were driving their children to school spotted the victim and called 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Man found shot dead outside home off Peachtree Battle in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to learn what led to a shooting outside a home in Buckhead. It happened around 6:45 a.m. outside a home off Peachtree Battle Avenue NW. The busy road between Bohler Road and Battle Creek Way was closed for some time for the investigation.
Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park
ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by four men in Inman Park early Friday morning, Atlanta Police said. According to an APD report, it happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 240 Highland Ave. The victim told officers she had seen "four suspicious male suspects walking...
Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
