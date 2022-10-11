Read full article on original website
TX DOT Will Use Tech to Avoid Wrong-Way Crashes on HighwaysLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Texas Hooters reportedly started over candy
The manager was hit by a steel pipe.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
The best desserts in the whole world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
What a time to be alive, it's the fall, football is alive and well, the sun isn't quite scorching down on Texas anymore and it's Friday (at the writing of this story).
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Edmond's Burgers & More to serve up burgers, wraps and more in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More is opening in October in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More is scheduled to open later in October at 2919 W. 15th St. in Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas liquor store: TABC finds illegal cases of alcohol
DALLAS — Four males have been arrested and charged in connection to stealing 1000’s of dollars’ value of alcoholic drinks from a North Texas distributer, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says. TABC says Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A
PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
