ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
todaynftnews.com

Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta

It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Quests#Cto#Web3 Technology#Quest Pro Vr#Connect#The Quest Pro
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse

The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

The Next Stage of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Begins

Meta’s most sophisticated virtual reality headset to date is not for the dabbler or the VR-curious. Revealed at the Meta Connect developer conference on Tuesday, the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro is clearly an investment for prosumers or companies that are serious about the virtual experience. Having already leaked prior...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
UPI News

Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag. The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Microsoft’s new AI graphic design app is built on DALL-E

The company plans to integrate the image generator into Edge and Bing too. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. New hardware isn’t the only thing Microsoft had to share at its Surface event. On Wednesday, Chief Product Officer Panos Panay announced Microsoft Designer, a new graphic design offering within the company’s 365 productivity suite. The app features DALL-E 2 integration, allowing you to use the well-known image generator to add supporting art to your social media posts, invitations and documents. In the future, Microsoft plans to bring DALL-E support to Bing and Edge “so you can use your words not just to search but to create.”
SOFTWARE
Digiday

A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era

When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3

Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Cool VR and AR gadgets you can explore

VR and AR experiences sure are fun. Who doesn’t love being transported into a game or seeing digital characters overlayed onto the real world? Then, there’s mixed reality, offering a bit of both while keeping you immersed in your physical environment. Experience these digital worlds with the cool AR and VR gadgets below.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Thanks to AI, you can now create automations in Power Automate by simply describing them

It’s Microsoft’s latest move to more tightly integrate the various technologies from OpenAI, the San Francisco AI startup in which it has invested $1 billion, into its family of products. Two years ago, Microsoft introduced a Power Apps feature that used GPT-3, OpenAI’s text-generating system, to create formulas in Power Fx, Power Platform’s programming language. Microsoft also continues to evolve Azure OpenAI Service, a fully managed, enterprise-focused platform designed to give businesses access to OpenAI innovations with governance features.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

How Microsoft flexes its power

Good morning! Independent software vendors face tradeoffs when trying to tap into the vast customer bases of the industry’s biggest names. And it’s becoming much trickier to navigate. Microsoft's enterprise app store power play. Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How I decided that swiping right would be Tinder’s signature move

Christopher Gulczynski co-founded Tinder in 2012 alongside Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, and Jonathan Badeen. When the app was first created, the founders needed a way for users to show interest in one another. What they landed on, the ability to swipe right or left on an endless stack of people, has become a defining feature in online dating over the past decade.
CELL PHONES
geekwire.com

Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid

Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy