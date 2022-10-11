The company plans to integrate the image generator into Edge and Bing too. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. New hardware isn’t the only thing Microsoft had to share at its Surface event. On Wednesday, Chief Product Officer Panos Panay announced Microsoft Designer, a new graphic design offering within the company’s 365 productivity suite. The app features DALL-E 2 integration, allowing you to use the well-known image generator to add supporting art to your social media posts, invitations and documents. In the future, Microsoft plans to bring DALL-E support to Bing and Edge “so you can use your words not just to search but to create.”

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO