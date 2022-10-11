Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse."
Everyone's making the same joke about Mark Zuckerberg's new VR avatar
Despite Meta's best efforts to make the metaverse cool, the whole thing still feels a little clunky. It doesn't help that the company's visuals have thus far have had a certain PS1 quality to them – and while this week's updates look a little better, they're still getting somewhat roasted by the internet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Are Quest Pro controllers worth buying for Quest 2?
Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers can be purchased separately and work perfectly with the Quest 2, but are they worth the $300 price?
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
The Next Stage of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Begins
Meta’s most sophisticated virtual reality headset to date is not for the dabbler or the VR-curious. Revealed at the Meta Connect developer conference on Tuesday, the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro is clearly an investment for prosumers or companies that are serious about the virtual experience. Having already leaked prior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zuckerberg’s Unlovable Metaverse Shares Flaws of Meta’s Payments Policy
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gotten a lot of flak in the year since he announced the corporate rebranding by saying, “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first." He then added: “I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the...
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag. The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual...
daystech.org
Opinion: Mark Zuckerberg’s massive bet on virtual reality is about to meet actual reality, and it won’t be pretty
Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on company customers with Meta Platforms Inc.’s pricey new virtual-reality headset, however even when the Meta Quest Pro did attraction to distant employees, the timing couldn’t be worse. In a keynote handle at Meta’s. META,. -0.73%. annual developer convention Tuesday, Zuckerberg unveiled the...
Engadget
Microsoft’s new AI graphic design app is built on DALL-E
The company plans to integrate the image generator into Edge and Bing too. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. New hardware isn’t the only thing Microsoft had to share at its Surface event. On Wednesday, Chief Product Officer Panos Panay announced Microsoft Designer, a new graphic design offering within the company’s 365 productivity suite. The app features DALL-E 2 integration, allowing you to use the well-known image generator to add supporting art to your social media posts, invitations and documents. In the future, Microsoft plans to bring DALL-E support to Bing and Edge “so you can use your words not just to search but to create.”
Digiday
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era
When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
Meta's new Quest Pro headset, mixing real and virtual worlds, makes debut
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) unveiled its Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's break into the higher-end market for extended reality computing devices.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
Cool VR and AR gadgets you can explore
VR and AR experiences sure are fun. Who doesn’t love being transported into a game or seeing digital characters overlayed onto the real world? Then, there’s mixed reality, offering a bit of both while keeping you immersed in your physical environment. Experience these digital worlds with the cool AR and VR gadgets below.
TechCrunch
Thanks to AI, you can now create automations in Power Automate by simply describing them
It’s Microsoft’s latest move to more tightly integrate the various technologies from OpenAI, the San Francisco AI startup in which it has invested $1 billion, into its family of products. Two years ago, Microsoft introduced a Power Apps feature that used GPT-3, OpenAI’s text-generating system, to create formulas in Power Fx, Power Platform’s programming language. Microsoft also continues to evolve Azure OpenAI Service, a fully managed, enterprise-focused platform designed to give businesses access to OpenAI innovations with governance features.
protocol.com
How Microsoft flexes its power
Good morning! Independent software vendors face tradeoffs when trying to tap into the vast customer bases of the industry’s biggest names. And it’s becoming much trickier to navigate. Microsoft's enterprise app store power play. Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices...
protocol.com
How I decided that swiping right would be Tinder’s signature move
Christopher Gulczynski co-founded Tinder in 2012 alongside Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, and Jonathan Badeen. When the app was first created, the founders needed a way for users to show interest in one another. What they landed on, the ability to swipe right or left on an endless stack of people, has become a defining feature in online dating over the past decade.
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
Comments / 0