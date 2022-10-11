Read full article on original website
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
WJCL
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson Calls for Action to Rename Calhoun Square
One of Savannah's squares may soon get a new name in the fight to end reminders of confederate leaders. City leaders are working to rename Calhoun Square, which is named after former vice president John Calhoun. Mayor Van Johnson is putting in a call to action to remove the name...
Savannah responds to 5,280 gallon sewage spill
SAVANNAH — City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill today on Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which flowed into Hayners Creek, was from a surcharged wet well caused by work being completed on the county’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive. An estimated...
Bulloch County Schools will hold pop-up job fair on Oct. 25 at Sallie Zetterower
Bulloch County Schools is hiring. A pop-up job fair will be held Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. The event will help fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices. Come apply for jobs at the fair. Multiple positions are...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Oct 4 – 11, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. JOHN’S PLACE. 4 W ALTMAN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-6906. Permit Type: FS. Last...
60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide
Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
State health leader to discuss past, present, and future of Georgia’s public health at Norman Fries lecture
As deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Chris Rustin, DrPH, has helped Georgia respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current monkeypox outbreak. These issues are a part of the past, present, and future of public health in Georgia, which he will discuss on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus.
WJCL
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
jdledger.com
State Patrol Post Opens
A large crowd was on hand Friday morning in Hazlehurst for the official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hazlehurst Georgia State Patrol Post on the Baxley Highway. SFC Eric Wilkes, commander of the Hazlehurst Post, served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which featured the official raising of the U.S. Flag over the post, an address by Georgia Commissioner of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright and the ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was culminated with a group photo of city and county officials, public safety personnel, and local law enforcement agencies (above) and a public tour of the new facility.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
wbtw.com
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
wtoc.com
Globe property development construction continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on the property development around the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue in Savannah. Parker’s told us in January the 3.4 acre site off DeRenne near White Bluff will include a Parkers Kitchen, a Chick-Fil-A, and a Starbucks. The project was expected to...
claxtonenterprise.com
Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam
A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
Greg Kelly Savannah Airport E.D. receives national honor
Greg Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission is giving kudos to his staff and organization after earning national recognition. Airport Experience News (AXN) is deeming Greg Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission, director of the year. “Greg has served Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV) and the Savannah/Hilton...
Sheriff’s Office warns of reports of a suspicious vehicle stop
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement on Highway 301 South near the intersection of A.J. Riggs Rd. The complainant felt this interaction was extremely suspicious. The Sheriff’s Office could find no...
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
City Council approves two downtown TAD projects
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. The council approved two Downtown Tax Allocation District (TAD) projects. One will help fund construction of a bridge over a drainage ditch and boardwalk which will connect the Visit Statesboro/Farmers Market building to...
