Bulloch County, GA

wtoc.com

DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Savannah responds to 5,280 gallon sewage spill

SAVANNAH — City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill today on Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which flowed into Hayners Creek, was from a surcharged wet well caused by work being completed on the county’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive. An estimated...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide

Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

State health leader to discuss past, present, and future of Georgia’s public health at Norman Fries lecture

As deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Chris Rustin, DrPH, has helped Georgia respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current monkeypox outbreak. These issues are a part of the past, present, and future of public health in Georgia, which he will discuss on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
jdledger.com

State Patrol Post Opens

A large crowd was on hand Friday morning in Hazlehurst for the official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hazlehurst Georgia State Patrol Post on the Baxley Highway. SFC Eric Wilkes, commander of the Hazlehurst Post, served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which featured the official raising of the U.S. Flag over the post, an address by Georgia Commissioner of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright and the ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was culminated with a group photo of city and county officials, public safety personnel, and local law enforcement agencies (above) and a public tour of the new facility.
HAZLEHURST, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
#Land Use#Water Wells#Rural Area#Water Conservation#Local News#Bulloch Commissioners#Zoning Moratorium#Aspen Aerogels
wbtw.com

Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Globe property development construction continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on the property development around the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue in Savannah. Parker’s told us in January the 3.4 acre site off DeRenne near White Bluff will include a Parkers Kitchen, a Chick-Fil-A, and a Starbucks. The project was expected to...
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Greg Kelly Savannah Airport E.D. receives national honor

Greg Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission is giving kudos to his staff and organization after earning national recognition. Airport Experience News (AXN) is deeming Greg Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission, director of the year. “Greg has served Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV) and the Savannah/Hilton...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

City Council approves two downtown TAD projects

The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. The council approved two Downtown Tax Allocation District (TAD) projects. One will help fund construction of a bridge over a drainage ditch and boardwalk which will connect the Visit Statesboro/Farmers Market building to...
STATESBORO, GA
