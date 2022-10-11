BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]

