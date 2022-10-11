Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a shooting on Park Street in Hartford Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to a local hospital at 1:09 p.m. after they learned that a gunshot victim arrived to be treated. Police said officers determined that the shooting happened in the 700...
Park Street shooting victim in critical condition: Hartford police
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Bristol police shooting – Two officers shot dead and third seriously injured after ‘ambush attack’ on Connecticut street
TWO police officers are dead, and a third is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a false domestic dispute. The ambush attack occurred on Wednesday night in Bristol, Connecticut. Connecticut State Police responded to a bogus domestic dispute between two siblings at around 10.30pm. When the responding...
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Register Citizen
Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery
MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
Connecticut cops fatally shot by camo-clad man after they’re lured to Bristol home in phony domestic violence call
Two police officers were fatally shot and a third seriously injured after they were lured to a Connecticut home with a sham report of domestic violence between a pair of brothers, state troopers said. The ambush unfolded Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Bristol as cops responded to an incident authorities believe was fabricated in a bid to draw law enforcement to the scene. The shooter, ...
Man dead after ‘disturbance’
BOLTON — Officials say a man is dead today after sustaining injuries from a possible stabbing Tuesday night. Town officials said the incident occurred at 890 Boston Turnpike, where an apartment house is located. State police said around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night, Troop K was advised of a “disturbance,”...
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Police Departments Pay Tribute After Deaths of 2 Police Officers, Serious Injuries to 1 in Bristol
Police departments across Connecticut are responding and paying tribute after two fellow police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night. “We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police Tweeted. Tolland police...
Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire
A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
Bristol police officers may have been ‘lured’ into deadly ambush, officials say
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released a statement which stated the slain officers were responding to a domestic violence emergency call.
