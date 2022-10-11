ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a shooting on Park Street in Hartford Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to a local hospital at 1:09 p.m. after they learned that a gunshot victim arrived to be treated. Police said officers determined that the shooting happened in the 700...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily News

Connecticut cops fatally shot by camo-clad man after they’re lured to Bristol home in phony domestic violence call

Two police officers were fatally shot and a third seriously injured after they were lured to a Connecticut home with a sham report of domestic violence between a pair of brothers, state troopers said. The ambush unfolded Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Bristol as cops responded to an incident authorities believe was fabricated in a bid to draw law enforcement to the scene. The shooter, ...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#St Mary S Hospital
Journal Inquirer

Man dead after ‘disturbance’

BOLTON — Officials say a man is dead today after sustaining injuries from a possible stabbing Tuesday night. Town officials said the incident occurred at 890 Boston Turnpike, where an apartment house is located. State police said around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night, Troop K was advised of a “disturbance,”...
BOLTON, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire

A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy