Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Five candidates battle over three Parker Town Council seatsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch to open outdoor gym at Central Park
A new fitness court in Highlands Ranch will open on Oct. 20 with a ribbon cutting event featuring demonstrations of the available equipment. In partnership with UCHealth, Highlands Ranch Metro District installed the outdoor gym at Central Park, which will serve people over 14 and is customizable for ability level. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1367 Park Central Drive and will include demonstrations, challenges, giveaways and appearances from the mascots for the Nuggets and the Avalanche.
When does Denver start seeing snow?
The average date of first snow for Denver is just six days away, yet the Pinpoint Weather team doesn't have any snow in the seven-day forecast
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
chsaanow.com
CHSAA Announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
The Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame has announced its 34th Hall of Fame class. This seven-member group embodies the core values of the Association along with its vision of seeking excellence in academics, activities, and athletics. Each of these individuals upholds the very essence of education-based activity participation.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
chsaanow.com
Denver Broncos high school football coach of the week: Palmer Ridge's Mike Armentrout
Since opening its doors in 2008, Palmer Ridge High School and its football program has steadily built itself into one of the premier teams in the state. The Bears have only two losing seasons in its 15-year history, and none since 2012. They also boast three-straight Class 3A state titles from 2017-19, as well as a runner-up finish in 4A in 2020.
Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday
The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
October outlook: Will snowier, colder weather arrive soon?
If you are holding out hope for snow and colder weather, it looks like you are going to have to wait a little longer.
2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area
Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Denver dog rescue needs help to stay open
Since 2020, a local rescue has helped rescue roughly 1,500 dogs from euthanasia. Now, they could use your help.
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it
Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.
Colorado ski season could be delayed, here’s why
The Pinpoint Weather Team says conditions could remain warm and dry until the last week of October for the mountains in Colorado.
Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game
The Borgmans will now require their son to wear a neck guard moving forward, and they wonder why it isn't a requirement.
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
New Aurora marketplace will feature Hispanic culture
A new marketplace coming to Aurora will celebrate Hispanic culture and businesses while bringing new life to East Colfax. In 1970, the now vacant 150,000-square-foot building at Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue opened as a K-Mart. Next year, La Plaza Marketplace will host dozens of vendors that highlight the Latino community. What you'll find there today is an empty building, a VASA Fitness and large group of food trucks, including Tacos y Pollos Za Za Za owned by Chuy Leyva. Leyva plans to take his business inside La Plaza Marketplace when it opens. "You're going to have food and you're going...
