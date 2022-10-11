ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Fentanyl#Cdc#Alcohol#Naloxone#Linus K12#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
chulavistatoday.com

California begins construction on 10,000-mile broadband network project

California began construction on Thursday near Poway for a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to bring high-speed internet access for all. The construction near State Route 67 began the installation of 500 feet of fiber optic cable for the first segment of a massive, $3.6 billion statewide project known as the “Middle Mile” broadband network. The project came on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $6.5 billion investment to expand broadband infrastructure and enhance internet access for unserved and underserved communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Real News Network

San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID

Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy