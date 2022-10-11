California began construction on Thursday near Poway for a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to bring high-speed internet access for all. The construction near State Route 67 began the installation of 500 feet of fiber optic cable for the first segment of a massive, $3.6 billion statewide project known as the “Middle Mile” broadband network. The project came on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $6.5 billion investment to expand broadband infrastructure and enhance internet access for unserved and underserved communities.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO