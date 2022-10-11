Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember's resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
SFGate
Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff's department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homicide suspected, remains found in mysterious California missing persons case
The body was found by hikers near Malibou Lake.
SFGate
Rocker Tommy Lee Attempts Again To Sell His 'Home Sweet Home' in Calabasas
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is attempting again to spin off his glam rock palace, reprising it for sale at $4,599,000. The Calabasas, CA, mansion has been on and off the market since 2016, when it was listed for $6 million. If it sells at its current price, it would be a loss for the musician, who paid $5,850,000 for it in 2007.
Comments / 0