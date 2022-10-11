ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember's resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff's department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
SFGate

Rocker Tommy Lee Attempts Again To Sell His 'Home Sweet Home' in Calabasas

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is attempting again to spin off his glam rock palace, reprising it for sale at $4,599,000. The Calabasas, CA, mansion has been on and off the market since 2016, when it was listed for $6 million. If it sells at its current price, it would be a loss for the musician, who paid $5,850,000 for it in 2007.
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy