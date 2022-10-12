Tuesday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Archbishop Bergan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-7, 25-6, 25-11
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10
Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18
Burwell def. CWC, 25-7, 25-6, 25-11
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
David City def. Heartland, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18
Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Grand Island Northwest, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-11, 25-15, 25-16
Gering def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 28-26, 25-16, 25-8
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
High Plains Community def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-12, 25-19
Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19
Leyton def. South Platte, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 29-31, 25-19, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Madison def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-13, 27-25
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11, 27-29, 25-22
Minden def. Cozad, 25-6, 25-14, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10
O’Neill def. Battle Creek, 27-29, 25-15, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13
Ogallala def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-9, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 27-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14
Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-10
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 25-19, 25-10, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-1, 25-14, 30-28
Pierce def. Guardian Angels, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13
Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Schuyler def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
South Sioux City def. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
St. Mary’s def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6
Stanton def. Twin River
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-8, 25-20
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-11, 29-27
Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 25-27, 22-25, 27-25, 27-25, 15-11
West Holt def. Stuart, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-8, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8
Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23
Capitol Conference Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-8, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11
Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9
Centennial Triangular=
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-22
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-8
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-13
ECNC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Elba Triangular=
Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-15
Semifinal=
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Overton def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Garden County Triangular=
Potter-Dix def. Garden County, 25-22, 26-24
Wallace def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-22
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-13
Hampton Triangular=
Cross County def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-19
Shelton def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-12
Shelton def. Hampton, 25-2, 25-10
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20
Hershey Triangular=
Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-11
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-14
Perkins County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-15
Knox County Tournament=
Championship=
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15
Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-7, 25-11, 25-23
Milford Triangular=
Milford def. Crete, 25-18, 25-23
Seward def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14
Seward def. Milford, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23
Morrill Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8
Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-22
Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19
Riverside def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-17
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19
Osceola Triangular=
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-11
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-13
Osceola def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 23-25, 26-24
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-15, 11-25, 25-13
Lewiston def. Southern, 13-25, 26-24, 25-20
Scottsbluff Triangular=
Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18
Scottsbluff def. Alliance
Scottsbluff def. Mitchell, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12
Silver Lake Triangular=
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-12
Silver Lake def. Deshler, 20-25, 28-26, 25-23
Southwest Triangular=
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County, 25-8, 25-14
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-19
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-9
Winside Triangular=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-22
Wynot Triangular=
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16
Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
